For those of you who have read my past business articles, a common theme of my writing is about the necessity of maintaining a strong management team to run a successful business. During these very difficult times with the Corona Virus crisis, now is the time to make the tough decisions to trim out any weaker managers that are on your staff. With so many businesses getting hammered financially because of all the negative impacts with this pandemic, no company has the luxury to keep a weak manager(s) on staff.

My recommendation, immediately demand each of your managers to do a comprehensive performance review of their staff. Once all the evaluations are completed, the management team should meet and discuss the fate of each employee, one by one.

Many managers stick their heads in the sand and don’t deal with their problem employees. They feel that it is much easier to ignore their problems rather than face the issue and fix the issues. Now is the time for the management team to deal with their problems and the senior management team to deal with their weaker managers.

This manager/employee review should be done, worst case, every ninety days. The company is only as good as its human capital, which works for your business or department.

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

Recently I published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

If the information in this article Now is the Time to Deal With Your Problems! helps you, your family or a business associate, please email me at [email protected] and share with me the story.

If you would like to purchase either or both books autographed by the author, please click on the following link: Redtoblackbooks.com.