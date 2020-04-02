Hawaiian Restaurant, KEKOA, is open for business during this difficult time. Located at 8177 Glades Rd, Bay #20 Boca Raton FL 33434, the restaurant serves delicious Poke Bowls and other Hawaiian specialties like Loco Moco, Spam Musubi, and Saimin.

Do to Social Distancing, they are currently offering Curbside Pick-up and Delivery service only.

All patrons that place orders through their website order.eatkekoa.com and use the code TRIBUNE will get a 25% discount on their order!

Are you a local business owner in Boca Raton? We know these difficult times are affecting everyone the same way. At The Boca Raton Tribune, we want to be able to help in any way we can. We want to post all the information about what your business is doing right now. Are you open, or closed? Do you have new hours? Are you offering specials? We want to share it all online for free! Please Fill out this simple form with basic info and we will get it up for our readers to see as soon as possible.

We are here to help the community in this time of need,

Douglas Heizer

Publisher

Fill out our form here: https://forms.gle/js876vyieR67gJRZ8