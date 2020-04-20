I have often walked on the street before And the pavement’s always stayed Beneath my feet before. All at once am I, several stories high Confined to the condo where I live

Remember a time when we were free to come and go as we please? When we could shake hands, snug and hug? These are song lyrics from a Broadway show, long ago called My Fair Lady, revised to how we’re living today, sheltering in place, ordered not to embrace, must wear a mask on our face.

PUT A CAP ON TRASHING OUR BEACHES

(To the Tune of ‘Show Me’)

Caps! Caps! Caps!

I’m so sick of caps!

Blighting our beaches through;

A bottle here, toothbrush there, is that all you blighters do?

Don’t watch the temp, rise ex pon emp, owe planet rent? Pay her! Tell her no dreams filled with desire. If you’re on such climate change fire!

Show her! Don’t just exclaim. Show her. Show her NOW!

See Mother Earth frown, tearing to boot. You careless galoot. Put your snoot to the ground, be a guest, not a clown and kowtow.

Show her! Show her NOW!

When you are together in the middle of the beach, don’t be a leech. Don’t talk so proud. Boasting aloud. You environ-liar!

Show her! Pick up those caps. Throttle those bottles. Global warm burns. So don’t just complain. Stop with the game. Quench her ire!

Show her! Show her NOW!

Don’t talk degrees, rising above. Send mom your love? Show her! Tell her no dreams filled with perspire. Tell her ere climate turns dire Show her! Don’t just exclaim. Show her. Show her NOW!