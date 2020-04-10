Children’s Theme April 11th
Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?
Follow our social media for updates every other day on the theme! (Twitter and Instagram are @bocatribune, and search us up on Facebook too!)
Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:
4/11 – Superheroes
- Make superhero masks and capes
- Obstacle course
- Dress up like your favorite superhero
And here are a few coloring activities!
Taken from @DCComicsKids on Twitter!
For a full list of activities, click here!