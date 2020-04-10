Published On: Fri, Apr 10th, 2020

Children’s Theme April 11th

Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?

Follow our social media for updates every other day on the theme! (Twitter and Instagram are @bocatribune, and search us up on Facebook too!)

Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:

4/11 – Superheroes

  • Make superhero masks and capes
  • Obstacle course
  • Dress up like your favorite superhero

And here are a few coloring activities!

Image
Image
Image

Taken from @DCComicsKids on Twitter!

For a full list of activities, click here!

About the Author

- Newsroom Intern and dual enrolled at FAU High School. Dina is both a college Freshman and High School Sophomore.

