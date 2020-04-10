Children’s Theme April 11th

Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?

Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:

4/11 – Superheroes

Make superhero masks and capes

Obstacle course

Dress up like your favorite superhero

And here are a few coloring activities!

Taken from @DCComicsKids on Twitter!

For a full list of activities, click here!

