Activities To Do If You Are Quarantined At Home With Kids

Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?

Here are some themes with corresponding activities to do with your kids:

3/20 – Princesses/Pirates

Play dress up in the morning!

Print out outlines of princesses and pirates and color them in!

Make a paper crown!

Princesses, give yourself a cute braid just like a princess!

Pirates, go on a treasure hunt around the house!

Watch a princess/pirate movie or read a book

3/22 – Athletes

Dress up like a player for your favorite sport! (Dancer, baseball player, etc.)

Make an obstacle course around the house! A relay race!

Draw a picture of your favorite athlete

Put on a dance show!

3/24 – Minions

Put on swimming goggles and act like a minion!

Drawing your best picture of a minion

Paint something with the color yellow

Watch the Minions or Despicable Me movies!

3/26 – Board games

Play some board games

Make up your own board games

Obstacle course

Paint a picture of a board game

3/28 – Paw Patrol

Make superhero masks and capes

Watch Paw Patrol

Draw a picture of paw patrol

3/30 – What do you want to be when you grow up?

Dress up like who you want to be when you grow up

Play doctor

Wear goggles like a scientist

Play pretend

Play with dolls

4/1 – Disney movies

Watch your favorite Disney movie

Dress up like your favorite disney character

Make props with play-doh (Moana’s boat, Olaf, etc.)

4/3 – Crazy hair day

Do the funniest hairstyle you can think of

Draw pictures of people with funny hairstyles

Make funny hairstyles on toys

Funny hairstyles on parents

4/5 – Trolls

Watch the Trolls movie

Funny hairstyles again

Rock and roll like they do in Trolls World Tour

4/7 – Island/tropics

Dress up like a ‘tropical person’

Go to the pool

Have a dance party to beach themed music

Watch Moana!

4/9 – PJ Masks

Make superhero masks and capes

Obstacle course

Draw pictures of PJ Masks

4/11 – Superheroes

Make superhero masks and capes

Obstacle course

Dress up like your favorite superhero

4/13 – Animals

Animal charades

Draw pictures of animals

Use Play-Doh to make animals

Play pretend

4/15 – Yoga day

Look up ‘kids yoga’ on YouTube as the perfect morning activity

Wear comfy clothes all day

Read and relax

4/17 – Be a mommy/daddy for a day

Dress up like your mom or dad

Pretend to go to work

Read

4/19 – Around the world day