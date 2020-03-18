Activities To Do If You Are Quarantined At Home With Kids
Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?
Here are some themes with corresponding activities to do with your kids:
3/20 – Princesses/Pirates
- Play dress up in the morning!
- Print out outlines of princesses and pirates and color them in!
- Make a paper crown!
- Princesses, give yourself a cute braid just like a princess!
- Pirates, go on a treasure hunt around the house!
- Watch a princess/pirate movie or read a book
3/22 – Athletes
- Dress up like a player for your favorite sport! (Dancer, baseball player, etc.)
- Make an obstacle course around the house! A relay race!
- Draw a picture of your favorite athlete
- Put on a dance show!
3/24 – Minions
- Put on swimming goggles and act like a minion!
- Drawing your best picture of a minion
- Paint something with the color yellow
- Watch the Minions or Despicable Me movies!
3/26 – Board games
- Play some board games
- Make up your own board games
- Obstacle course
- Paint a picture of a board game
3/28 – Paw Patrol
- Make superhero masks and capes
- Watch Paw Patrol
- Draw a picture of paw patrol
3/30 – What do you want to be when you grow up?
- Dress up like who you want to be when you grow up
- Play doctor
- Wear goggles like a scientist
- Play pretend
- Play with dolls
4/1 – Disney movies
- Watch your favorite Disney movie
- Dress up like your favorite disney character
- Make props with play-doh (Moana’s boat, Olaf, etc.)
4/3 – Crazy hair day
- Do the funniest hairstyle you can think of
- Draw pictures of people with funny hairstyles
- Make funny hairstyles on toys
- Funny hairstyles on parents
4/5 – Trolls
- Watch the Trolls movie
- Funny hairstyles again
- Rock and roll like they do in Trolls World Tour
4/7 – Island/tropics
- Dress up like a ‘tropical person’
- Go to the pool
- Have a dance party to beach themed music
- Watch Moana!
4/9 – PJ Masks
- Make superhero masks and capes
- Obstacle course
- Draw pictures of PJ Masks
4/11 – Superheroes
- Make superhero masks and capes
- Obstacle course
- Dress up like your favorite superhero
4/13 – Animals
- Animal charades
- Draw pictures of animals
- Use Play-Doh to make animals
- Play pretend
4/15 – Yoga day
- Look up ‘kids yoga’ on YouTube as the perfect morning activity
- Wear comfy clothes all day
- Read and relax
4/17 – Be a mommy/daddy for a day
- Dress up like your mom or dad
- Pretend to go to work
- Read
4/19 – Around the world day
- Eat food from around the world
- Read or watch movies about different cultures