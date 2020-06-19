FAU offering virtual public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing and risk-reduction

Contract tracing is one of the fastest growing jobs in the United States amidst pandemic. The high demand has resulted in FAU announcing on Monday that the university’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing has launched a new, online public health certificate course on COVID-19, contact tracing and risk-reduction.

According to WPTV, the course is open to the general public and does not require a college degree, but does require a high school diploma or equivalent.

Photo via FAU’s Facebook

The FAU News Desk states “During the coursework, participants will have an introduction to the science of public health and its relevance in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on the role of contact tracing.”

“The FAU certificate course will provide background on the steps and resources necessary to set up a contact-tracing program including the primary components of a contact-tracing protocol, including investigating cases, tracing contacts, isolation, quarantine, social distancing, and monitoring cases.”

The program costs $270 and is scheduled to begin June 29 and end on August 7.

For more information about FAU’s COVID-19 certificate program, email: [email protected] or register here.