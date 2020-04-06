Bonefish Grill Easter Special

This Easter, the fresh-fish experts at Bonefish Grill are offering a variety of solutions to make it easy and delicious for families to celebrate, whether loved ones are near or far.

On Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, enjoy seasonal seafood and convenient new offerings without ever leaving your car – or even your home – like Easter Dinner Family Bundles ($49.9) for up to five people, that include Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with Citrus Aioli and a choice of House or Caesar Salad, served with family-style sides including Bacon Mac and Cheese + Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a Dessert Duo of Classic Cheesecake slices and Cookies. Additionally, guests can add a bottle of wine to their Easter dinner, starting at $15 (carryout only).

For those looking to gift an Easter Dinner to family and friends, guests can also purchase gift cards online and enjoy a meal together, virtually.

Guests should call in advance to place their order for Easter Family Bundles (Bundles are available for carryout or via free delivery with BFG Delivers, directly from the restaurant at participating locations only). Delivery on all other menu items is also available via UberEats and DoorDash.

For guests looking to place general carryout orders for all other menu items, for a limited time, the restaurant is offering this link to receive 20% off carryout when they call to place an order with their local Bonefish Grill.