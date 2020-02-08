Valentine’s Day is For Pet Lovers – $14 Pet Adoptions

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption center NOW through Sunday, February 16. Each adoption will ensure your new furry family member is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, has a county license tag, free follow-up vet visit, and a free bag of Science Diet pet food.

All dogs adopted during this week-long event will go home with a special goodie bag, red collar and leash, and a bag of dog treats thanks to a partnership with the Palm Beach Shelter Dog Project and Jake’s Pet Supplies.

Not quite ready to commit to a pet full time? Not to worry, as many of the pets are in need of temporary foster homes.

Email PBC-ACC-Rescue-Request@pbcgov.org for more information about becoming a foster parent.

Adoption Hours (no appointment needed):

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33411.

To view the animals currently available for adoption, visit: www.pbcgov.com/snap.