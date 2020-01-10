Denise Bober Elected Palm Health Foundation Board Chair

Boca Raton, FL – Denise Bober, senior vice president of human resources at The Breakers Palm Beach, has been elected chairwoman of the board of trustees at Palm Health Foundation, Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. Bober joined the foundation board in 2013 and currently chairs the executive committee and serves on the governance/nominating committee. She has been instrumental to leadership through her expertise in human resources and benefits management and strong commitment to health, wellness and social responsibility.

As a senior executive with over thirty years of experience at The Breakers Palm Beach, one of America’s most successful hotel companies and Palm Beach County’s largest private employer, Bober is well poised to lead the foundation. Her extraordinary commitment to health and wellness was recognized in 2018 when she was awarded “Leader in Workplace Wellness” at the 2018 Global Wellness Summit, held in Cesena, Italy.

Bober also brings her dedication to brain health to her board chair role, a priority of the foundation’s that will be the focus of its Better Brain Health Luncheon on January 16, 2020 at the Kravis Center, Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach. At the luncheon, Bober will serve as host and one of six dynamic speakers to share her perspective on innovations in brain health.

“We are very fortunate to have a global leader in health and wellness leading our foundation,” said Patrick McNamara, president and CEO of Palm Health Foundation. “Denise’s strong belief and experience in total body wellness—physical as well as brain health—is perfectly aligned with the core of our work at the foundation.”

Bober inspired The Breakers’ focus on workplace wellness, proving that a “return on wellness” is a real measurement of success. As Palm Health Foundation board chair, she believes the same returns are possible in communities.

“Just as The Breakers is working to change lives and create a high performing, happy team, Palm Health Foundation is striving to do the same in our most vulnerable communities—improving lives so residents can enjoy a productive quality of life,” said Bober. “I am proud to lead the foundation and serve alongside my fellow trustees who are dedicated to creating transformational health solutions for Palm Beach County.”

Bober adds Palm Health Foundation board chair to her servant leadership resume, which includes the Global Wellness Institute Social Impact Committee, Executive Women’s Association of the Palm Beaches and her former positions as president of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the advisory committee for Palm Beach Atlantic University’s Rinker School of Business.

About the Better Brain Health Luncheon

+ WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

+ WHERE: Kravis Center, Cohen Pavilion, West Palm Beach

+ TICKETS: $200; tables $2,000

+ WEBSITE/CONTACT: palmhealthfoundation.org or contact Jeff Groves at jgroves@phfpbc.org, 561-837-2282.

About Palm Health Foundation

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $83 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.