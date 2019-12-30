South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By: Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You Last Week?

The week began with lots of good cheer as Connie Siskowski and her elf’s helped clients and families of the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) pick out their holiday gift 🎁 selections and enjoy a sumptuous holiday meal. ‘Tis the season! Lots of smiling faces.

Stopped by Cornell Museum of Art & American Culture, on Monday, to meet Shannon Eadon, the museum’s President & CEO, to view their newest exhibition by mixed media artist, Sonya Sanchez Arias and others, as part of Art Couture, the intersection of art and fashion.

The Cornell Art Museum is housed in the restored 1913 Delray Elementary School building on the Old School Square campus and is one of the surprises that people discover in Delray Beach.

The Museum strives to show nationally and internationally recognized, contemporary artists who create innovative and provocative works of art. Visitors will enjoy intriguing pieces of artwork while discovering new artists and styles.

The Museum exposes the greater Delray Beach and South Florida communities to artwork that is culturally relevant and exciting, hoping to foster creativity and inspire imagination.

Museum shows typically begin with a theme and blossom into dynamic group exhibitions that excite visitors from all backgrounds.

The Cornell Art Museum was dedicated in 1990 and named in honor of Delray Beach residents Harriet W. and George D. Cornell. The Museum completed a $1 million interior renovation in November 2017.

Sonya Sanchez Arias creates one of a kind limited edition ‘up-cycled and repurposed’ Art Jewelry and Mixed Media Art. The artist has gained recognition for her Recycled Art both nationally and in the Caribbean.

Her paper dresses, mixed media assemblages and her new line of art jewelry showcase her interests in the natural organic beauty of nature and the transformative possibilities of repurposing found objects and discarded synthetic materials.

Sonya is a successful photographic stylist, commercial photographer, and photographic art director for more than 25 years, transforming that which others see as commonplace into the extraordinary.

Her art follows the “up-cycling and repurposing” movement which reevaluates the worth of waste by reclaiming and reinterpreting the beauty of discarded materials and found objects in new and unexpected ways.

All of Sonya’s art jewelry and assemblages are handmade one-of-a-kind pieces, the recycled materials that she manipulates gives the jewelry and mixed media assemblages a strong identity with unique characteristics effectively making each piece a distinct work of art.

First night of Chanukah was celebrated in style at Old School Square with Mayor Shelly Petrolia, the City Commission and the community. Special thank you to Rabbi Shmuli Biston and the Chabad of East Delray Beach together with the City of Delray for hosting the Grand Menorah Lighting with traditional latkes, sufganiyot, crafts and music. A special treat hearing Max Weinberg recite the blessing before the first candle was kindled.

We joined our PJ Library friends and the Jewish Community for a special evening of crafts, stories, candle lighting and special Musical entertainment by Rock N’ Roll Rabbi, David Paskin.

Held at Boca Center on Monday, we were treated to latkes, gelt, sufganiot and lego to take home.

At 6PM the Rabbis of the Boca Raton Community were invited to light the Chanukia and we welcomed the second night of Chanukah.

We joined Ahuva and Rabbi Ruvi New for the third night of Chanukah at Chabad East Boca Raton. Gateways to Jerusalem Dinner was served in Chabad headquarters in downtown Boca Raton (adjacent to Sanborn Square Park), in celebration of Chanukat Habayit (dedication of our home’s renovation).

Everyone was invited to walk into the newly redesigned Boca Beach Chabad. It is, truly, a miraculous renovation with a “wow” feeling. Its boutique look and feel is modern, clean, cool and welcoming. Along the eastern wall of the shul are eight Jerusalem stone arches representing the eight gates into the Old City of Jerusalem. After dinner, we joined the community to kindle a giant menorah at the park followed by a concert starring the Hasdic Hipster, JERYKO.

On the first of Chanukah in 1975, more than 1,000 Jews gathered at San Francisco’s Union Square to witness the first giant public menorah-lighting in modern history.

Forty-four years after this unprecedented show of Jewish pride and observance, some 15,000 large public menorahs will bring light to public squares, government buildings, sports arenas and other high-profile venues in more than 100 countries around the world. חַגחֲנוּכָּהשַׂמֵחַ

Everyone deserves to experience holiday cheer at Christmastime! Sal Saldana and his team at Town Center Mall along with the folks at Boca Helping Hands invited anyone who was looking for the Christmas spirit, to join the community at Town Center at Boca Raton‘s Annual Christmas Feast for a holly, jolly, time! Dinner was donated by the Mall’s restaurants. Community members sat at white linen enveloped tables while volunteers served each and every one of the guests. Gary Goodman performed magic tricks table side and Santa Claus was there taking pictures and checking his list twice. There were enough presents for every child.

Start Planning:

Downtown Delray Beach First Friday Art Walk – January 3rd 2020 at 6PM

The First Friday Art Walk is a night for strolling and discovering the vibrant art scene in Downtown Delray Beach. Enjoy a self-guided tour where you will experience a myriad of artistic styles, photography, furnishings, live entertainment and more.

The First Friday Art Walk takes place from 6 – 9 PM on the first Friday of each month, October through May. Utilize our complimentary transportation, sponsored in part by Dash Travel, that loops throughout Downtown. Take in the ambiance of Downtown Delray Beach as it comes alive with unique entertainment added to complement each Art Walk, and volunteers to help guide your experience. Our participating studios & galleries are designated with an “official participant” window cling and welcome you with Art Walk specials, light bites, and refreshing beverages!

You are invited to visit their website for more updates throughout the year as well as specials listed for each upcoming Art Walk. Share your photos and comments on one of our social sites; we’d love to hear from you & see how you #MakeItYours.

Use our self-guided map to enhance your Art Walk experience. As a quick reference, this map is divided into four areas: Atlantic Avenue, Pineapple Grove, Artists Alley, and The Set.

This is a FREE event (no ticket, pass, coupon required) – just show up and start wherever you’d like!

Boca Raton GreenMarket – January 4th 2020 at 9AM

Now in its 23rd year of operation, the Market takes place at Boca Raton City Hall north parking area located at the intersection 201 West Palmetto Park Rd and NW 2nd Ave. Plenty of parking is available adjacent to the GreenMarket vendor site.

Boca’s GreenMarket has continually been dedicated to local food production and consumption…. produce that travels from farm direct or bakery oven to the dining table… and through the process supporting the Florida agricultural industry and the economy of our south Florida area. Each Saturday, fresh locally-grown fruits and vegetables as they become available in their individual growing seasons—along with fresh herbs, soaps & lotions, juices, potted orchids, ocean shells, fresh cut flowers, assorted variety of plants, fresh baked goods, prepared foods, oils & vinegars, gourmet foods, hydroponic and organic foods, fresh fish and seafood, fresh pasta, doggie treats —are available for purchase. Several of the vendors have participated since the Market began in 1996, with a few new vendors joining each year. Community service organizations participate from time to time to share information or to promote a special project.

The market has blossomed into a Saturday morning community meeting place to have a fresh cup of coffee, a bite to eat, listen to some music, pick up some local produce, plants, grab a gift for someone or restock handmade soaps or candles. It’s just a ‘fun’ place to be on Saturday morning in a relaxed setting, a place for the entire family, including the family pup, to enjoy a few hours in the out-of-doors.

Several special activities, promotions and customer giveaways are planned at various times throughout the Market season. Live music takes place on select market days featuring local musicians. Free recycled shopping bags are available while supplies last.

The Boca Raton GreenMarket is supported by The Boca Raton Tribune, Florida Health & Chiropractic Medicine, Aurora Nurses Home Health Care, Inc., Spandau Realtors of Keller Williams, Palm Beach County, Happy Day Creations, and “FRESH from FLORIDA,” a promotional campaign of Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs.

Delray Beach GreenMarket – January 4th 2020 at 9AM

Fresh foods, live music, great folks and fine weather! Come out and meander around and try some samples.

The GreenMarket is a Saturday morning destination as an open air marketplace located at Old School Square Park on NE 2nd Avenue, a half block north of Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach. Started in 1996 by the Community Redevelopment Agency, the Delray GreenMarket has become one of the most popular and charming aspects of the “season” in Delray Beach. At the GreenMarket you’ll find more than 65 vendors featuring Palm Beach County farm-to-fork produce, just picked citrus and juice, farm fresh eggs, raw milk and butter, 100% grass-fed and finished (antibiotic and hormone free) Florida beef, poultry, pork and lamb, fragrant artisan baked goods, plenty of gluten free, vegan and sugar free products, fresh cut flowers, plants and other unique gourmet fare along with live musical entertainment each week.

For information on these or other events, visit: www.BocaCal.com

Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe New Year! See you in 2020!