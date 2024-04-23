Q&A with Alzheimer Fundraiser & Brain Bowl Founder Pamela Higer-Polani

By Marci Shatzman

Q: You and your husband Mark were recently honored by the Alzheimer’s Association for all the work you’ve done to raise money for research and awareness of this terrible disease. What did that recognition mean to you?

A: After creating the Boca Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the Alzheimer’s Association, then the luncheon, which has evolved into the Brain Bowl, a non-profit of its own to continue the efforts to end Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia, being named as chairs for this inaugural Alzheimer’s Association night-time fundraiser feels like a full circle completed. Truly grateful for the ability to continue using my voice to help those in our community dealing with this overwhelming disease.