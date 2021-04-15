A father and his 14-year-old son are being hailed as local heroes for saving a teenager’s life after seeing a car in a canal off of Clint Moore Road in Boca Raton.

Sam Shapshal and his father saw the car that carried a pair of teens veer off the roadway, taking part of the guardrail down before plunging into the canal. Shapshal and his father saw the commotion and jumped in to help.

The submerged car located in West Boca on Clint Moore Road. Photo/ Elizabeth Shapshal.

“The only thing that was going through my head was getting the kid out of there alive,” said Shapshal.

Samuel and his father were driving home from dinner when he saw a smashed guardrail and a passenger calling for help. In that moment, Sam’s father Yury thought of his own children and immediately began to help.

“I immediately tried to get the back door open, luckily it was unlocked and I was able to force it open and my son just reached in and grabbed the child and hugged him and pulled him out of the car to safety,” said Yury Shapshal.

The Shapshal’s are thankful that the victim was okay and that they were in the right place at the right time. Authorities stated that the victim did not need medical treatment following the crash.

“The look on his face and the look on everyone else’s face was priceless,” said Sam. “Seeing that, it paid off what we did.”