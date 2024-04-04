Promote Happiness With This Mother’s Day Gift Guide

(StatePoint) Sometimes, it’s the little things in life that can make one’s day. Use this Mother’s Day gift guide to promote happiness in your mom’s life:

Better Mornings

Coffee and tea have been scientifically proven to boost happiness. But if your mom is like many moms out there, she may get so busy taking care of others she forgets to drink her beverage before it gets cold. What if she could enjoy her coffee or tea from the first sip to the last at just the right temperature? Nextmug, a temperature-controlled, self-heating mug, stylishly maintains an individual’s beverage at their ideal temperature — 130, 140 or 150 degrees Fahrenheit — for hours. The stainless-steel body of the mug has an elegant ceramic matte finish in a range of gorgeous colors like burgundy, dusty rose and pistachio. At 17 ounces, the ergonomically designed body and handle will fit comfortably in her hands, making it a happiness-inducing sidekick for her days, whether they take place at home or in the workplace. And with no setting up an app, no passwords or rebooting and no security concerns it’s incredibly easy to use. To learn more, visit nextmug.com.

Endorphin Boost

Did you know that exercise is one of the best ways to promote happiness? Not only can it be a major confidence booster, it releases endorphins that offer a post-workout bliss. However, many people new to exercise don’t know how to start working out or have questions about doing so safely. If your mom is one of those people, consider gifting her a session with a personal trainer. In one session, the trainer can assess your mom’s current level of fitness and offer her a sensible routine to do on her own. Or, if your mom is social or loves variety, consider getting her a fitness membership to a service like ClassPass. This will allow her to take various types of fitness classes so she can see what style of workout she likes best.

Happy Faces on Rotation

Sometimes all one needs to smile is a reminder of a happy memory. Upgrade your mom’s photo display game with a digital frame so she can be treated to a slideshow of loved ones anytime she wants. With a model that connects to Wi-Fi, she can easily send photos to the frame through email or via online photo collections. As a thoughtful gesture, consider pre-loading it with some of her favorite family photos.

This Mother’s Day, honor your mom with thoughtful and fun gifts that will promote her happiness.