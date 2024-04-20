Buddy Holly Now And Next Season’s Shows

By Marci Shatzman

Photos by Amy Pasquantonio

The audience knew all the songs.

So, no surprise the Wick Theatre’s production of the London’s West End and Broadway musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” was a sellout at a Sunday matinee. Tickets are still on sale through May 5 for this final show of the Wick’s 10th season.

But in her traditional briefing before curtain, executive managing producer Marilynn Wick reassured patrons there’s still plenty to see and eat (lunch is served) at the theater’s Museum Club’s Musical Memories series. That ‘immersive experience’ highlights Broadway composers like Johnny Mercer and part of the Wick’s Broadway costume collection for that era.