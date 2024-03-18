Still undecided about your candidate for the Boca Raton City Council? Dive into our Q&A sessions with each candidate to make an informed decision!

Don’t forget! Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, marks the next regularly scheduled municipal election for the city of Boca Raton. Make sure to cast your vote and have your voice heard in shaping the future of our community.

Q&A with Andy Thomson, candidate for Boca Raton City Council

Q: Why did you decide to run for city council again?

A: I’m running again because, in my first four years on the council, we accomplished a lot, but there’s more work to be done to make sure our city keeps moving in the right direction.

Q: Boca’s a very different place now. Is there anything more or different you’ll want to do this time?

A: There’s certainly more to be done. I want to make sure we stay safe, keep addressing traffic issues, maintain our strong economy, and continue to balance the budget.

Read more at: https://www.bocaratontribune.com/bocaratonnews/2024/03/qa-with-andy-thomson-candidate-for-boca-raton-city-council/

Q&A with Yvette Drucker, Candidate for Boca Raton City Council

Q: Why are you running for a second term on Boca’s city council, and what will your priorities be this time?

A: As your Councilwoman, it is my privilege to continue to take on the tough issues. I’m ready to keep fighting for forward-thinking, common-sense solutions that work. I will continue to promote transportation solutions, advocate for home rule, and continue to understand the current and future needs of our city as it relates to business, affordable housing, and growth.

Q: How have you and your priorities changed from your first term?

A: Any good leader has to change with their environment. When I first got elected, we worked hard on Covid 19 recovery. Today as your councilwoman, I’m focused on the resident growth we have experienced since the pandemic, and how we continue to improve residents’ lives. Our new initiatives are centered around affordable housing, transit, job creation and public safety.

Read more at: https://www.bocaratontribune.com/bocaratonnews/2024/03/qa-with-yvette-drucker-candidate-for-boca-raton-city-council/

Q&A With Brian Stenberg, Candidate For Boca Raton City Council

Q: What made you decide to run for city council?

A: My wife Jen and I have owned our home and raised four kids in Boca Square going on 27 years. During that time of living and working here, I have learned how the city works and the significant impact running it well has on the rest of South Florida. I am a Florida native and Florida educated. I want to put what I’ve learned — along with the curiosity that got me here — to work for my fellow citizens.

I recognize just by reading the city’s budget that we have work to do to keep up with ever-increasing expenses. I’ve been criticized for telling the truth about raising taxes, but no candidate can say honestly that he or she won’t raise taxes.

Q: Why now? Have you ever run for public office before, when and for what?

A: I ran for Boca Raton City Council Seat D in the March 2021 Municipal Election. Monica Mayotte was re-elected in that election, but I earned about 41% of the vote. I chose not to run in the March 2023 election and I think the candidates who ran unopposed — Fran Nachlas and Marc Wigder — are serving our city well. Monica Mayotte is term-limited, so Seat D will be open. I am running for that seat along with a competitor.

Read more at: https://www.bocaratontribune.com/bocaratonnews/2024/03/qa-with-brian-stenberg-candidate-for-boca-raton-city-council/

Q&A With Bernard Korn, Candidate for Boca Raton City Council

Q: You’re always described as a perennial candidate. How many times have you run for office in Boca Raton and when did you run the first time?

A: Political experience: Former and current candidate for Boca Raton City Council, former candidate for Boca Raton city mayor.

Q: I thought you ran because you don’t like to see anyone run for office without opposition. Is that true and why?

A: I campaign for Boca Raton City Council to expose (alleged) political corruption. Important issues: Concerned with (alleged) corruption in city government; advocates for accountability, transparency, and honesty in political government; wants political finance reform; wants strict term limits for all council members including the mayor. Major supporter of Florida Senate Bill 774, which will play a critical role in future Boca Raton city elections.

Read more at: https://www.bocaratontribune.com/bocaratonnews/2024/03/qa-with-bernard-korn-candidate-for-boca-raton-city-council/