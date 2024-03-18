Boca Raton City Council Candidates Spotlighted in Edition 558th: Dive into In-depth Interviews! March 14 – March 21

Keep up with the latest in your neighborhood with our weekly community newspaper. Whether it’s local events, community updates, or important news, we’ve got you covered. Stay connected and informed!

🗞 📰 Read it now by clicking HERE!

Headlines

Elections:

Q&A with Andy Thomson, candidate for Boca Raton City Council

Q&A with Brian Stenberg, candidate for Boca Raton City Council

Q&A with Yvette Drucker, candidate for Boca Raton City Council

Q&A With Bernard Korn, Candidate for Boca Raton City Council

Community:

Place of Hope Dedicates New Housing Complex in Boca Raton

Young Talent Galore at Rotary’s “Future Stars”

Entertainment:

‘Phantom of the Opera’ Star Coming to Wick Theatre in Boca

Society:

B’nai Torah Congregation Hosts “A Magical Evening” Honoring Summer Faerman