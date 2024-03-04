4 Things Millennials and Gen Zers Should Know About Life Insurance

(StatePoint) For a Millennial or Gen Zer who is young and healthy, life insurance may be the last thing on their mind.

However, life is unpredictable and having coverage is important in the event of unforeseen circumstances. According to Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand, these are four reasons why Millennials and Gen Zers should consider life insurance coverage.

People rely on you.

Life insurance promises to pay your loved ones a sum of money in the event you pass away. If you’re in a committed relationship, engaged, married or have children, having life insurance is key to protecting those people who matter most to you. If you’re gone, your life insurance benefits can help your loved ones replace your income and maintain their home and lifestyle.

And even if you’re single and don’t have children, chances are there are still people who would be financially impacted if you were to pass away. For example, life insurance can help protect parents, siblings and loved ones from your burial expenses. And if someone has ever co-signed a loan or credit card for you, life insurance can help protect them from your debts.

Life insurance tends to cost less when you’re younger.

Life insurance premiums, what you pay in exchange for coverage, are calculated based on many factors, beginning with how much coverage you’re purchasing and the type of policy. Then, your personal information and risk level are considered. Your age, health and life expectancy are all factored in when determining the premium amount.

That said, the younger and healthier you are, the less your life insurance will likely cost. When you lock in low, long-term rates in your 20s or 30s, you can enjoy them for decades to come. Further, if you develop an illness later in life, your coverage cannot be revoked if you keep paying your premiums.

Your employer policy may not be enough.

Does your employer provide free or low-cost life insurance? Employer-sponsored life insurance is a great benefit, but it may not be enough, especially if you own a home, are married or have children. This is because workplace policies often only provide a basic minimum amount of coverage, and you probably can’t keep the coverage if you change jobs. That’s why many people decide to purchase their own individual policies outside of work.

Choosing the right policy can help you meet other financial goals.

Life insurance coverage falls into two main categories: term and permanent. Term life insurance covers you for a certain number of years before coverage ends.

Permanent life insurance covers you for your lifetime, plus can also feature a money savings component that enables you to build cash value. There are several distinct types of permanent policies, including whole life and universal life. Depending on the type of policy, cash value grows from your deposits; interest earned; and/or growth based on the stock market, an index or investments. Typically, you can withdraw or borrow from your policy’s cash value as needed.

For more information on life insurance, reach out to a Bankers Life agent or visit bankerslife.com.

Obtaining life insurance when you’re young and healthy may not be top of mind, but it’s an important part of a holistic financial plan, and can protect the people you love.