The Rotary Club of Boca Raton presents the 20th annual “Future Stars” performing arts competition

By Charles Maxwell

Boca Raton, FL – On March 5th, talented middle and high school vocalists and dancers from the Southeast Florida area will assemble at Mizner Park Amphitheatre for an enjoyable evening of music and dance as a part of Festival of the Arts Boca. The event starts at 7pm and is free to the public.

The one-night-only competition is set to showcase the talents of Southeast Florida’s best young performers through a professional, quality production, fostering their growth and appreciation for the arts. The Rotary Club of Boca Raton looks to keep its three-year streak of over 1,000 audience members in attendance.

Dancers on stage at the 2023 Future Stars competition / Photo courtesy of Chris Maners

“We had about 70 singers, dancers and dance groups audition for this year, and we boiled that down to 28 acts,” said Future Stars Co-Chairman Chris Maners on the selection process for the competition. “It’s quite the process.”

While some candidates don’t receive the opportunity to perform on March 5th, all auditioners are granted the opportunity to apply for the Rotary Club artistic scholarship, helping them further their education in the arts after graduating high school. “It’s really a community service project,” said Maners.

The show features four judges specializing in the arts and one civilian judge, Palm Beach County prosecutor Dave Aronberg, making his second appearance as a judge for the event. The competition will also include performances from past contestants, including Boca Raton native Victoria Johnson.

For more information about the event and to purchase premium seating, visit the Future Stars website or check out their youtube. All proceeds cover the event’s costs and Boca Raton Rotary Club’s future community projects.