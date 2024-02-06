The Florida Intergenerational Orchestra will perform  “Music for Love, Humanity and the Earth.”

On Sunday, February 25

Boca Raton, FL – The upcoming orchestral performance at O’Shea Hall on the grounds of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Boca Raton, 22094 Lyons Road, Boca Raton, promises a musical journey filled with love and diverse compositions. Scheduled at 3 p.m., this marks the second concert of the season for the orchestra.

The concert aims to immerse the audience in the theme of love, portraying how it can be discovered in the harmonious notes crafted by a range of talented composers and performers. The orchestra is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of musicians and audiences in Florida and beyond. Their innovative educational concert programs cater to all ages, offering a delightful blend of light classics and popular music reminiscent of the renowned Boston Pops.

Among the highlights of the performance is Leroy Anderson’s “Syncopated Clock,” an engaging piece where the audience becomes an integral part of the orchestra, synchronizing with its own ticking clock. The concert will also feature special performers presenting excerpts from “Phantom of the Opera” and other beloved Broadway favorites. Those with a penchant for nostalgia from the 1940s can look forward to the orchestra’s rendition of Glenn Miller’s classic, “Moonlight Serenade.”

For the younger generation born in the 2000s, the concert offers a unique experience. Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in the music while seated at special coloring book tables. Here, they have the freedom to stretch their legs and unleash their creativity with a crayon in hand, providing a refreshing and interactive element to the musical experience.

This noteworthy concert is made even more special as it is partially endowed by the estate of Fern Spott, a beloved figure whose legacy lives on through the contribution of her son, Roger Spott, an esteemed member of the orchestra’s board of directors and a talented bass clarinetist.

For those eager to attend, general admission tickets are priced at $20, with an option to secure prime seating in the first three rows for $40. Tickets can be purchased conveniently at http://flioa.org/.

For more information or eager to secure their seats for this enchanting musical experience, visit http://flioa.org/.