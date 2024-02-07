Altitude Water manufactures pure drinking water using its Next Generation Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) that pulls water directly from humidity in air to create pure (distilled) water.

What Altitude Water has done in Maui, Ecuador and disaster-prone areas of Africa with its group of Nonprofits and NGOs making pure water from the air (or in Moses’ case water from a stone) is a biblical-like resolution for those sufferers it saves.

And for this, Planetary Lifeguard sings its praises.

Jeff Szur’s company Altitude Water makes pure water with technology licensed by mother nature and comes almost like it’s from the central narrative of the Bible, Exodus, for like many sufferers from disasters, pure drinking water is an exodus from disease, suffering and death.

The devastation in Maui and Lahaina Hawaii has resonated in hearts and minds across America and particularly in those feeling compelled to help the population recover from the fires that left so many communities in desperate need of life resources.

One of the first to respond was Altitude Water, which had its resources pull clean water from the atmosphere so the schools, churches, businesses there could rebound from the suffering and agony of loss of home and loved ones felt world-wide.

As people from all over the world pulled together resources in the steps to rebuild, Altitude Water once again arose as a leader providing pure clean water pulled from the air to fill the throats, hearts, minds and souls of those in need. Additionally, Rebuilding Maui as a resilient, sustainable example for the world makes sense.

Altitude Water’s Purification and Filtration

Altitude Water’s patented EnviroGuard (Ozone Generator) purification process assists the natural water cycle by infusing O₃ (Ozone) into the water that it produces from the humidity in the air which then reverts back into O₂ (oxygen) adding additional oxygen into every glass you drink.

Then its unique mineral inducing filtration system allows for pH stabilization between 7.6 and 8.1, producing alkaline water pure and fresh to drink.

Altitude’s team went to work on getting machines to Hawaii and have been back and forth as more units were needed as cries when out for more of what was so missing during and immediately following the disaster.

Planetary Lifeguard says not to have pure drinking water is the among the worst parts of disasters like what occurred in Maui for not having pure water is akin to the cruelest form of slavery from which to be rescued by a merciful God calling on Pharaoh to repent.

Just as drowning people see lifeguards as heaven sent, many are experiencing Altitude Water rescuing them in the same way from dire thirst for that liquid on which our lives so depend, pure drinking water.

Almost like God’s mercy led Israel out of slavery in Egypt.

Exodus is a central narrative of the Bible recounting the moment that God reclaims Israel as His people, rescues them from slavery in Egypt, and establishes the Ten Commandments to guide their moral and religious freedom as an independent society.

As God displayed His mercy to the Israelites, Altitude Walter quenches thirsts and nourishes the bodies of modern-day sufferers from horrific results of climate change.

But Planetary Lifeguard see it is as vitally important also to recognize God’s mercy as shown in the Bible towards the Egyptians as well.

The plague scenes at the heart of the Exodus narrative reveal God’s call for Pharaoh to repent of his attempt to be a god himself, but Pharaoh refuses to heed God’s warnings.

