Mind, Music and Movement Foundation Presents Coffee Talk Series for Community

Spring 2024 free educational series will take place on February 7 and March 6

West Palm Beach, FL – The Mind, Music and Movement Foundation for Neurological Disorders announced its upcoming Coffee Talk series events set for February 7 and March 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tropical Sands Christian Church, 2726 Burns Rd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The free Coffee Talk series is open to the public and will provide valuable education to the community on topics related to senior lifestyle, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

M3F is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports comprehensive integrative programming that addresses movement, mobility, balance, speech, nutrition and mental well-being for people and their families living with a neurodegenerative disease. The foundation’s main objective is to instill hope, confidence, strength, wellness, friendship and commitment in class participants and their families. M3F programming is available in person and virtually.

The Coffee Talk presentation on February 7 will be “You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know,” presented by Tiffany DiPanni, founder of Social Savvy Seniors. Their mission is to empower, educate, and engageseniors by teaching them useful skills for living in a digital world. Attendees will explore a variety of tech tools, gadgets, apps, and more. Participants are encouraged to bring their mobile devices or iPads with them to this presentation. There will be time for questions and answers at the conclusion.

On March 6, “Your Loved One is Living with Alzheimer’s, Not Dying From It,” presented by Tino Negri, co-owner of ComForCare. Living with Alzheimer’s disease is unique for each person and family. Negri will discuss how families and professional caregivers ease the journey and find those moments of comfort and joy. This presentation will demonstrate how to accentuate the positive, tap into the power of music and communicate effectively and therapeutically with loved ones.

“We are thrilled for the spring season of the Coffee Talk series, which offers guests an opportunity to delve deeper into brain health,” said Beth Elgort, MSW, Founder and CEO of M3F. “We look forward to continuing the series with experts Tiffany DiPanni and Tino Negri. Our Coffee Talk series will be one you don’t want to miss, so we hope everyone will gather together and join us for these fun and informative mornings!”

The Coffee Talk events are free and open to the public. RSVPs are required. Refreshments will be available. To learn more, visit www.m3f.org/events, call 561.510.8611 or email info@m3f.org.