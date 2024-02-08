How to Navigate an Election Year When it Comes to Your Finances

(StatePoint) During election years, uncertainty over the future can shake investor confidence.

To help you navigate finances during this election cycle, work with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and consider these tips and insights:

Study the past to calm anxiety: A quick look at historical data can help you make level-headed investment decisions during a bumpy election cycle. As it turns out, fears that election results will have long-term market effects are largely unfounded, according to a U.S. Bank analysis of market data since 1948. The analysis detected only short-term volatility around election cycles.

Stay the course: Even during tumultuous political times, it’s important to stay the course when it comes to your big-picture financial plan. Timing the market is often a losing strategy, so avoid selling your investments, or investing less, based on election-related market hiccups.

However, periodically making tweaks is a good idea. Work with your CFP® professional to revise your asset allocations as needed to ensure that your portfolio remains diversified and aligned with your risk tolerance and evolving goals. Life happens and timelines change — many factors can impact your investing inside or outside of election cycles.

Consider other factors: The presidential election is just one piece of the political puzzle as it relates to your finances. Stay abreast of financial policy changes in 2024. Tax laws, as well as legislation around student loans, Medicare and Social Security, are just some of the factors that can impact your wallet. Your financial planner will possess insights into how to reach your goals based on the latest policy changes. And of course, you should be mindful of any personal life changes you anticipate in the year ahead, such as marriage, divorce or retirement.

No matter which political party is in power, a trusted financial advisor can offer you a roadmap to meet your goals and deliver personalized advice to help you fine-tune your plan. To find a CFP® professional committed to acting in your best interest, visit LetsMakeAPlan.org.

During the highs and lows of an election year, it’s easy to become uneasy about your financial portfolio. With historical insights, a cool head and the help of a financial advisor, you can ride out 2024 with confidence.