Fun Easter Gifts Kids Will Love

(StatePoint) While bunny- and egg-shaped candies are always crowd-pleasing favorites during Easter, you can make the holiday extra special for kids with some less sugary treats that can be enjoyed year-round. For a joy-filled celebration, get inspired with these fun and egg-cellent ideas for Easter baskets:

Great Books

Books unlock new worlds and ideas, making them great gifts on any occasion. Easter is no exception. Use the opportunity to stock children’s shelves with fiction by favorite and new-to-them authors, as well as non-fiction books on subjects of interest to them. With the thoughtful gift of brand-new titles to discover, they’ll be well-prepared to stay engaged and entertained during the downtime of spring and summer vacation ahead. A few thematic ideas include, “The Good Egg: An Easter and Springtime Book for Kids” and “The Velveteen Rabbit.”

Cool Toys

Make children’s days tweet-tastic with VTech Gabbers, fluffy bird buddies that can be brought along on adventures by sliding a fabric-covered magnetic egg under one’s shoulder sleeve and perching the bird on top. Three different colored Gabbers: Jay Blue, Finch Pink and Owl White, all sing, make funny sounds and will repeat and tweet the things kids say in a funny voice! Whether you gift one bird, or all three, this will be a beloved and adorable addition to any Easter basket. Another cool idea that puts a spin on Easter eggs? Switch & Go Hatch & Roaaar Eggs. They open up to include all the pieces needed to build 2-in-1 dinosaur vehicles. The line-up includes a t-rex racer, pterodactyl chopper and more. For more toys that make great Easter gifts, visit amazon.com/vtechtoys.

Inspiration and Gear

Another fun addition to Easter baskets is gear and tools that support kids’ hobbies, passions and talents. For example, if you’re shopping for a young artist, consider gifting them a watercolor set, crafting kit or kid-friendly knitting needles. For a child interested in the performing arts, you can get them started on their journey with a gift certificate for music, acting or dance lessons. Or, help get a budding athlete prepared for the spring and summer sports seasons ahead with a light-up baseball or softball, which will allow them to extend their game of catch into the evening, giving them a competitive edge.

With a few tweaks to your Easter basket routine, you can make the holiday fun and memorable for children.