Downtown Boca Extends Popular Night Markets In Sanborn Square Through May 2024 

Next Up: Thursday, February 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Live Music by Franklin Richard

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 25, 2024) – Downtown Boca has announced the continuation of its successful monthly Night Markets at Sanborn Square, 72 N. Federal Highway, through May 2024 with delicious food options, beer and wine, local artisans and makers, and live music. Markets are set for Thursday, February 8; Thursday, March 7; Thursday, April 11; and Thursday, May 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

The Night Markets offer an enticing array of experiences, featuring delectable food options, a selection of beer and wine, local artisans and makers showcasing their talents, and live music. This ongoing series is popular among locals and visitors alike, providing an opportunity to shop, dine, sip and unwind in a casual and inviting atmosphere.

On Thursday, February 8, enjoy live music by Franklin Richard, and food vendors including Budarito; Bobby’s Dogs; Frios Gourmet Pops; Heavenly Churros; SoFlo Sweets; The Kebab Stop; and Uptown Deli Café. Vendors include Ancient Tallow; Andina Handmade Peruvian; B Linked; Black Pearl Boba Tea; Candy Cuties; Candy Soaps; Coffee Tempo; Deep Purpose Jewelry; Flowerful Vibes; Froggy Yarn Creations; Gifts from Gaia; Ginger Brie; Happy Dingos; KMA Designs by Kelly; La Vida Vanilla Extracts; Linda’s Take Granola; Potted Earth; Public Art Boca; Scarfsized; Seacrest Sourdough; SoulCreations; The Bali Market; The Denim RAQ; and Zely Souza Resin Art.

For more information, a list of Night Market vendors, and for details on City happenings, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.