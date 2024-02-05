“Diamonds & Pearls: Afternoon Tea Supporting Critical Preemie Program by Children’s Healing Institute”

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea set for February 20th will support organization’s TEACUP Preemie Program

North Palm Beach , FL – Get ready to use your black dresses, tiaras, and pearls for an enchanting afternoon of traditional English tea and high fashion at the upcoming Children’s Healing Institute’s annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea. This much-anticipated fundraising event is scheduled to take place at the North Palm Beach County Club on Tuesday, February 20th, promising attendees a delightful blend of sophistication, delectable treats, and a touch of glamour.

The event’s itinerary is designed to indulge the senses and raise funds for a noble cause. The festivities kick off with a champagne reception, setting the tone for an afternoon filled with elegance and camaraderie. As guests mingle, they will be treated to a spread of traditional English tea, complete with an assortment of sandwiches, seasonal pastries, and scones – a nod to the timeless charm of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Adding a runway flair to the affair, the event will feature a fashion show, showcasing the latest styles and trends. Attendees can revel in the spectacle while supporting a cause close to their hearts.

One of the main highlights of the Breakfast at Tiffany’s Tea is the silent auction, featuring mystery boxes that add an element of intrigue and excitement to the fundraising efforts. The auction serves as an opportunity for guests to contribute to the cause while potentially walking away with unique and coveted items.

Behind the glamour and festivities lies a noble purpose – the event supports the Children’s Healing Institute’s TEACUP Preemie Program. Since its inception in 2008, this comprehensive support program has been a lifeline for parents navigating the challenging journey of prematurity. The program focuses on providing education and resources to reduce parental stress and ensure the health and development of premature infants.

Services offered by the TEACUP Preemie Program extend both to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the home environment. From hospital NICU support groups and individual support to breast pump lending, education, and resources, the program is a holistic support system. Even after the preemie transitions home, emotional support and essential supplies like cribs, diapers, clothing, and blankets are provided to families at no cost.

The Children’s Healing Institute is driven by a mission to strengthen families facing crises. They firmly believe that when parents receive the necessary support and coping tools during challenging times, it reduces parental stress, enabling them to focus on supporting their children’s health and development.

For those eager to participate in this elegant affair for a meaningful cause, mark your calendars:

Where: North Palm Beach County Club, 951 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

North Palm Beach County Club, 951 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 When: Tuesday, February 20th

Tuesday, February 20th Time: 2 – 4 p.m.

2 – 4 p.m. Tickets: Priced at $150 each, interested individuals can purchase tickets at childrenshealinginstitute.org/event/tiffanytea.

Your attendance and support will contribute to the success of the event and the continuation of the invaluable services provided by the TEACUP Preemie Program.



