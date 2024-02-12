‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ First Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Breaks Into the MCU With Plenty of R-Rated Jokes

Source: variety.com

After nearly six years, the end of Fox’s “X-Men” movies and an acquisition by Disney, Deadpool is finally back — and he’s arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first trailer for “Deadpool and Wolverine” was shown at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday.

Not only is Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc With a Mouth back, he’s also bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine — who fans last saw die in 2017’s sendoff movie “Logan.”

The trailer shows the Time Variance Authority, the multiverse managers last seen in “Loki” Season 2, kidnap Deadpool while he’s celebrating his birthday and bring him into the MCU. Calling himself “Marvel Jesus,” Deadpool promises to bring his R-rated jokes and fourth-wall breaking antics into Disney’s squeaky clean brand. Wolverine’s face isn’t shown, but he can be seen from behind, and Deadpool faces off against him at the end of the trailer — but only his shadow is shown.

Production on “Deadpool 3” ground to a halt for four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, causing it to move from May 3 to July 26.

The first “Deadpool” followed the anti-hero seeking revenge against Ajax (Ed Skrein), the man who turned him into a mutant and left him disfigured. The second installment focused on Deadpool organizing the X-Force team to fight against time-traveling soldier Cable (Josh Brolin).

Back when it was released in 2018, “Deadpool 2” broke records, opening with $18.6 million at the North American box office. Two years prior, “Deadpool” experienced similar success, debuting domestically at $132.4 million, a record for an R-rated film.

As for what audiences can expect from the film next year, “Deadpool 3” director Shawn Levy wrote an essay for Esquire, revealing that he included an homage to the “Star Wars” franchise in the upcoming movie.

“For one key scene in the movie, I said to my stunt and action team, ‘Guys, this is the Jedi moment.’ I pulled up that scene of Vader and Luke on my phone and restudied how it was photographed, how it was blocked, the framing, the tempo,” Levy wrote. “The keen ‘Star Wars’ fan will see the shot in my ‘Deadpool’ movie that was inspired by a moment that I saw in a theater decades ago. That’s a forever memory. And that’s a treasure.”

“The experience that I’m currently having with Marvel on ‘Deadpool’ is showing me firsthand that it is indeed really possible to feel empowered and personal about making a movie within a universe that is bigger than any one film,” he continued. “My ‘Deadpool’ movie is turning out to be exactly what Ryan [Reynolds] and I had hoped when we started off.”

