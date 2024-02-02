Community Foundation For Palm Beach And Martin Counties To Host 11th Annual Founders Luncheon On February 28th At Kravis Center

West Palm Beach, FL (January 25, 2024) – The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, is hosting its 11th Annual Founders Luncheon highlighting “Hope for Early Education.” The event, which will be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach on February 28, 2024, will celebrate the powerful philanthropic and nonprofit partners making a difference locally in early literacy. Co-hosts of the event are Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Community Foundation, and Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation’s 2024 Founders Luncheon will feature keynote speaker Holly Lane, Ph.D., Director of the University of Florida Literacy Institute (UFLI) and associate professor of special education. Dr. Lane is also the Irving and Rose Fien Endowed Professor of Education and the director of the James Patterson Literacy Challenge. Her research focuses on effective reading instruction, intervention and helping teachers develop the knowledge and skills they need to teach reading effectively, especially using evidence-based practices to promote the development of foundational reading skills. Dr. Lane is also the author of UFLI Foundations: An Explicit and Systematic Phonics Program.

George T. Elmore, Founder of Hardrives, Inc. and Community Foundation Legacy Society member, is the event’s Guest of Honor and 2024 McIntosh Award Recipient. The award is presented each year to an individual or organization who has made significant contributions to the community. An entrepreneur at heart, Elmore founded Hardrives of Delray, Inc. in 1953 and soon began to pave the arteries that would move millions around South Florida. As Palm Beach County grew, so did its needs. Inspired by leading local families like the Flaglers, Kenans, and MacArthurs, Elmore began planting philanthropic seeds of his own. He served on the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors from 1984 to 1991 and again from 2010 to 2019. He continues to support the organization to this day.

“The Community Foundation continues to work towards realizing the dream of our founders, Winsome and Michael McIntosh, to inspire others to give where they live and help improve the prospects of those members of our community with the greatest need,” said Stoops. “With about half of Palm Beach and Martin County third graders reading below grade level, it is more important than ever to support those who are dedicated to transforming children’s literacy every single day.”

“The Community Foundation leads philanthropy locally, by connecting donors to our strong network of trusted nonprofit partners on the front lines of our area’s greatest challenges,” added DeHaney. “Each year at our Founder’s Luncheon, we shine a spotlight on those individuals and organizations making a positive difference. We are proud to showcase a few of our nonprofit partners, including the Literacy Coalition, Roots & Wings and Center for Creative Education, who are truly creating hope for early literacy.”

Tickets for the Founders Luncheon are sold out but please visit the website to join the waitlist at https://founders.yourcommunityfoundation.org.

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.