Boca West Children’s Foundation Asks for Community Help with 9th Annual Diaper Drive

Boca Raton, FL — The Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) is out to break its record of collecting 280,000 diapers for The Diaper Bank, Covering South Florida, during its 9th Annual Diaper Drive. Monetary donations for diapers can be made by visiting www.bocawestfoundation.org or diapers can be dropped off at the Junior League of Boca Raton, 261 N.W. 13th Street, Boca Raton, by February 28. Diapers in size 4, 5 and 6 are particularly needed.

Studies show that more than one in three American families experience diaper need. The Foundation has served as a major supporter of the Diaper Bank since 2016 as it falls within the organization’s mission to help programs that aid local children.

“Clean diapers are as essential as food to eat and a place to live for a baby. Whether or not a child has enough clean diapers impacts not only the child’s health, but their parents’ ability to work,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Two years ago, we collected 180,000 diapers and we were able to donate 280,000 last year. This year, we’re hoping to be able to provide even more than that.”



Infants and toddlers who remain in soiled diapers for too long are at risk of urinary tract infections and skin infections. Most child-care centers, even free and subsidized facilities, require parents to provide a daily supply of disposable diapers to care for a baby. Without child-care, parents cannot go to work or school.



Throughout the year, BWCF also accepts monetary donations for the Diaper Bank. A donation of $100 will purchase 400 diapers.



A few facts about the need for diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

• Infants require up to 12 diapers per day, toddlers about 8.

• No state or federal child safety-net program allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers.

• Without transportation, buying diapers at a convenience store rather than a large “big box” store can significantly increase the monthly cost of diapers.

• Most childcare centers, even free and subsidized facilities require parents to provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers.

• The Supplemental Nutrition Supplement Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, does not cover diapers.

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.