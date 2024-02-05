BOCA RATON RIBBON-CUTTING TO MARK THREE DECADES OF FASHION, STYLE, AND PERSONALITIES!

BOCA RATON, FL – Bolufé Boutique, the world-renowned mother-daughter brand based in South Florida, is thrilled to be celebrating 30 years in business with a special celebration at its Boca Raton location on Friday, February 23, 2024. Innovators and trend-setters, Kim and Alexandria Bolufé have shared their expertise with over 30,000 men and women to re-imagine their style, re-make their wardrobe, and re-invigorate their confidence.

“Alexandria and I are so thrilled and beyond grateful to both our world-traveling clientele and this wonderful community for having embraced our vision and our desire to make every man and woman feel special,” says Kim Bolufé. “We are so excited to look back on 30 years of style, trends, and fashion, and to come together to celebrate the possibilities that lie ahead.”

The celebration will take place on February 23rd from 5pm to 9pm at the Bolufé Boutique located in Mizner Park at 417 Plaza Real Boca Raton, Florida 33432. All are welcome, and guests are encouraged to dance, shop, eat, and drink, while enjoying the DRAGON DANCE, a live DJ and the latest in the Bolufé collection. All attendees will receive $25 Bolufé gift cards and will be entered into a raffle for a $250 Bolufé gift card, and a raffle for a $250 Restaurant gift card.

The special event will be livestreamed via the Bolufé Boutique Facebook page, and will featured on segments of both “The Kim Bolufé Show” and the “Do You Have It?” podcast.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to RSVP, please contact us at Kim@bolufefashion.com

Text Bolufé 561-927-9007

Visit our website: www.bolufeboutique.com