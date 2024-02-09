Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit, “Collages: Painting with Paper” By Renee Sands

March 11 – April 19, 2024

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new art exhibit, “Collages: Painting with Paper” by Renee Sands, an active member of the Hollywood, Plantation, Everglades, and Pembroke Pines art guilds of Broward County. She is also a signature exhibiting member of the Boca Raton Museum of Art, Delray Art Guild, and Women in the Visual Arts Guild.

Over 20 years ago, retired New York City science teacher Renee Sands rediscovered her love of art while attending a three-day mixed media workshop, emerging as an enthusiastic collage artist. She went on to study locally with the Boca Museum Art School, Women in the Visual Arts of South Florida, and the Delray Beach Center for the Arts, along with studying abroad in Tuscany, Italy. Her life experiences have shaped the stylized realism which permeates her collages. Ms. Sands has developed a unique, esthetic style representing the natural world and the female form by combining original photographs with altered and treated papers. Her collage art represents her ethereal, impressionistic, and emotional view of nature and women, which imparts a serene mysteriousness to her work.

“Collages: Painting with Paper,” a free exhibit, will run from March 11, 2024 to April 19, 2024, in the front lobby of Downtown Library at 400 NW 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton 33432.