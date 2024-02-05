Boca Raton Garden Club Presents: “Farmer Jay”

The Boca Raton Garden Club will hold its General Meeting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 1PM in the BRGC clubhouse, 4281 NW 3rd Ave. Boca Raton. The guest speaker will be “Farmer Jay” Jason McCobb, owner of Pure Organics, a Delray Community Farm and educational center. He will present “Farmer Jay’s Pep Talk on Sustainable Gardening .” This program is free and open to the public.

Coming up in April! The Boca Raton Garden Club will present a National Garden Club Standard Flower Show – “Discover Paradise …The Florida Keys” from 10 AM to 3PM on April 20th and April 21st, 2024.

In the club’s Clubhouse and beautiful Gardens. “Everyone is invited to this special event,” said Garden Club President Marie Young, “There is no charge – it is our Garden Club’s gift to our community !”

The Boca Raton Garden Club has a long history of supporting the Boca community with scholarships, junior gardening programs for local students, and Garden Therapy for senior citizens at FAU’s Memory and Wellness Center. Funds from Club events are also used to send students and counselors from Boca schools to Camp Wekiva nature camp each year. For more information on the Boca Raton Garden Club, please visit www.bocaratongardenclub.org or call 561-395-9376.