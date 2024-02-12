Boca Raton Financial Services Director to Retire After 41 Years

Linda Davidson

Boca Raton, FL – After over 41 years of dedicated service to the City of Boca Raton, Financial Services Director, Linda Davidson is retiring in late August 2024. Davidson has played an instrumental role in making substantial contributions to the city’s financial stability and success. Her expertise, leadership, and commitment to excellence have left an enduring impact on both the City’s Financial Services Department and the broader community.

Linda started her career with the City in 1983 as the first degreed accountant. Through her tenure, she served in multiple roles including the Office of Management and Budget Director, Deputy Director of Financial Services and finally became the Director of Financial Services in January 2010. Additionally, Davidson has served as President of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for 2011-12 and is a past member of the Executive Board and the Committee on Accounting, Auditing and Financial Reporting (CAAFR). She also served as a state representative for GFOA for south Florida. She is a Past President of the Florida Government Finance Officers Association 2008-2009 (FGFOA) and the first woman recipient of the FGFOA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. Davidson is a Certified Public Accountant (C.P.A.), Certified Public Finance Officer (CPFO, and a Certified Government Finance Officer (C.G.F.O.).

“We express our deepest gratitude to Linda for her tireless efforts, commitment, and the positive impact she has had on the financial well-being of our city, as well as her love for Boca Raton. She truly will be missed,” said City Manager George Brown.

In light of Davidson’s retirement, the City is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Zervis as the new Financial Services Director. With over 24 years of experience in financial management, governmental and corporate accounting, and executive leadership, Zervis brings a wealth of experience to the role. More recently, Zervis has been serving as the Chief Administrative Officer for the County of Kern, California, where he manages county-wide strategic planning, capital improvement planning and funding, and oversees the preparation and ongoing management of the County’s $3.5 billion budget, financial planning, new financings, and debt management. Through his tenure, he has served in various roles from City Manager to Finance Director of various municipalities and counties. Additionally, he holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Public Finance Officer.

“We are confident that Jim will continue the excellent work of his predecessor and contribute to the continued success of our Financial Services department,” commented City Manager George Brown.

Zervis will officially assume the role of Financial Services Director in late March of 2024. Until Davidson’s retirement on August 31, 2024, she will join the City Manager’s office and will work together with Zervis to ensure a smooth transition and continued excellent level of service for the community.

Jim Zervis