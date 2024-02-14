Boca Raton Asks Community to Help Shape New Public Art Program

Boca Raton, FL – The City is excited to announce the launch of a Public Art Survey aimed at gathering input from residents and local stakeholders to help shape the future of art in Boca Raton. Through this survey, the community will have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback on their preferences, interests, and ideas for public art installations throughout the city.

The establishment of a permanent Public Art Boca program was prioritized by the City Council in 2023 following the installation of several successful and popular art and mural projects throughout the City. The Public Art Survey is a first step towards creating a program that will enhance public spaces, inspire residents and visitors, and help cultivate the cultural and aesthetic vitality of Boca Raton.

The City recently hired its first Public Art Coordinator, Veronica Hatch, who will spearhead the development of the program, including a masterplan and policies.

“Public art is instrumental to the process of community building and the transformation of public spaces,” commented Ms. Hatch. “This input will help us to identify the public art needs of our city, from both the public and business perspectives, and to prioritize locations and forms of public art. Civic engagement is vital, as public art should reflect the communities in which it is placed.”

The community is invited to take the short survey at: Public Art Survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MY9CTYQ)

The City’s current public art includes vibrant murals at Red Reef West, Spanish River Park’s beach tunnels, and the Mizner Park Amphitheater stage doors, and the Brightline station; art sculptures at South Beach, Wildflower and Silver Palm Parks; and rotating exhibits at the Boca Raton Libraries and community centers. In addition, public art works can be found at various businesses, residential buildings, and corporate campuses throughout the City.

To learn more, visit the City’s Public Art Boca webpage.