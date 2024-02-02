Boca International Jewish Film Festival Presents Southeast U.S Premiere Of The Trials Of Alan Dershowitz On Saturday, February 17

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 31, 2024) – The Boca International Jewish Film Festival will present the Southeast premiere of The Trials of Alan Dershowitz on Saturday, February 17 at 7 p.m. at The Studio at Mizner Park. Alan Dershowitz and director, John Curtin, will be in attendance and will be part of a Q&A session following the film.

Tickets are $36 per person and are available at www.JFilmBoca.org.

Shot during the most turbulent years of Alan Dershowitz’s career, this film gives a rare behind-the-scenes view of his private life and insight into some of the highest-profile cases of our time. From Claus von Bulow to OJ Simpson to Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump, Dershowitz has represented America’s most hated defendants and makes no apologies for it.

In recent years, the renowned Harvard Law School professor was shunned by the liberal media and many of his former friends for his defense of President Trump. The film chronicles the fight of Dershowitz’s life as he struggles to refute an accusation of sexual abuse by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Virginia Giuffre withdrew her charge eight years after first making it.

“I knew I was stepping into a minefield,” says Curtin who spent five years shooting the film and more than 2,000 hours editing it. “Dershowitz is one of the most divisive figures in America, today. Maybe that was the attraction for me.”

The Montreal-based director says he tried to be critical but fair to his subject. Curtin finds it “a bit ironic that one of America’s preeminent defenders of the First Amendment is being shunned and deplatformed by the very people who used to sing his praises.”

Interviewees include Gloria Allred, Megyn Kelly, Mike Tyson, Ron Kuby, and Natan Sharansky.

Canadian filmmaker John Curtin has 23 documentaries to his credit, including six biographies and a four-part series on the British monarchy for CBC. John is the winner of Canada’s highest film prize, the Gemini Award. His work has been broadcast abroad on BBC, PBS, Discovery, ARD, NHK, ARTE and others. John freelanced for CBC, NPR and The New York Times in Paris and Berlin for five years and later worked as a television reporter in Montreal.

Here’s a link to a still from the film:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jbpqafata2z5p269koowg/h/The%20Trials%20of%20Alan%20Dershowitz?dl=0&preview=Alan+Dershowitz+-+Emeritus+Prof%2C+Harvard+Law+School.jpg&subfolder_nav_tracking=1

The Inaugural Boca International Jewish Film Festival (BIJFF), running February 25 – March 17, 2024, will present features, documentaries and short films from the U.S. and around the world, including Israel, Canada, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, France, Germany, and Australia, and will play host to filmmakers, producers and actors to represent and discuss their films at Cinemark Palace 20 and the Movies of Delray.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit www.JFilmBoca.org.