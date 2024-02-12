Boca Helping Hands Plans 2024 MONOPOLY® & Casino Night Gala

Boca Raton, FL – Supporters of Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will pass go at the 2024 MONOPOLY® & Casino Night gala on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 2425 West Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton. At the MONOPOLY®-themed event, guests will enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and dinner, partake in a Chance Wall and auctions, and play casino games before dancing the night away.

Event co-chairs for the gala are Gloria Hosh and Reagan Heidelberg. Committee members include Aisha Ali, Justin Ely, Janean Mileusnic, Anthea Walker, Yoli Brennan, Christie Galeano-DeMott, Yvette Palermo, Yasmine Zyne-Coleman, Susan Brockway, Olivia Hollaus, Antonio Postorino, Ronnie Bidder, Nicole Chaness, Zoe Lanham, Jesse Price, Andrea Chang, Melanie De Vito, Rochelle LeCavalier, Linda Spielman, Amy Seidman, Robin Deyo, Mark Malis, and Trisha Vaca.

“We’re looking forward to another glamorous Monopoly & Casino Night following last year’s success in celebrating BHH’s silver anniversary,” Heidelberg said. Hosh added: “We are thrilled to be a part of raising the necessary funds for BHH’s programs through this exciting event.”

The event’s unique theme was inspired by Boca Helping Hands’ Board President Gary Peters, a two-time National MONOPOLY® Champion. When Mr. Peters joined the Board, he thought hosting a Monopoly tournament would be a fun way to raise funds for the organization. The event has since grown and evolved into the larger affair that it is today while retaining its theme and other elements that honor its origins.

Proceeds from the event will help assist 35,000 people in the South Florida community through BHH’s various programs, including hunger relief, job training, healthcare, emergency financial assistance, childcare, and weekend meals for Palm Beach County schoolchildren.

For more information visit: BocaHelpingHands.org/Monopoly

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical, and financial assistance to help individuals and families improve their quality of life and build financial stability. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and has been a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity for 17 consecutive years. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.