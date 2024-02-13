 B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton Kicks Off 2024 Concert Series with Dudu Fisher

Dudu Fisher

Series to Feature Three More Exciting Live Performances by Acclaimed Artists throughout February, and March

Boca Raton, FL: B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, celebrated the highly anticipated return of the synagogue’s popular and inspiring Concert Series. The 2024 Concert Series kicked off on January 24 with the legendary Dudu Fisher, whose voice has graced stages from Broadway to the synagogues of Israel. Fisher’s remarkable talent bridges the worlds of theatre, cantorial splendor, and contemporary sounds. Over 1,100 attendees came together for the first concert.

The 2024 Concert Series will continue with three more live, in-person performances featuring singers, songwriters, orchestras, and Cantors from around the world. The concerts take place in the sanctuary at B’nai Torah Congregation, located at 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, Florida. They are presented in loving memory of Eleanor and Paul Weiner. Tickets start at $30 for members and $40 for guests and can be purchased at https://www.btcboca.org/cs/.

As the leader of the Concert Series, B’nai Torah Congregation’s Cantor Magda Fishman, in collaboration with Maestro Tomer Adaddi, selected the concert performers. She also performs during two of the four events. Fishman has performed extensively in Israel, the United States, Europe and Canada and her musical repertoire includes liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater and her own compositions.

“In these dark times, our world was shaken. More than ever the presence of music makes a huge impact on our souls by uniting us in harmony and uplifting our spirits. We are joining as a community to share the light together and listen to some wonderful artists,” said Cantor Fishman. “This lineup has been hand-selected to bring forth the message of hope, peace and love. We look forward to sharing these magical evenings with our friends and family and continuing to support each other.”

The 2024 B’nai Torah Congregation Concert Series schedule is as follows:

Who: Soul to Soul

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET

Location: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton

Our second spectacular Concert Series event takes audiences on a life-affirming journey from deep oppression to hope, employing centuries of musical traditions of Ashkenazi Jews and African Americans. Soul to Soul was created by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Zalmen Mlotek Artistic Director. In the lyrics and music, Soul to Soul deepens connections and celebrates differences. This will be a concert to celebrate love, peace, and justice.

Who: Cantor Magda Fishman and Friends Celebrate Broadway and Beyond

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET

Location: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton

Join us for an unforgettable evening of Broadway musical hits with our very own beloved Cantor Magda Fishman, together with Maestro Tomer Adaddi. During this concert, the voice that lifts us and takes us to a different spiritual and emotional dimension will come together with a multi-award-winning composer, pianist and music producer for a night to remember.

Who: Netanel Hershtik & Big Band Orchestra

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET

Location: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton

We are honored to present the captivating Cantor Netanel Hershtik, a voice synonymous with tradition and innovation in Jewish liturgical music, with a full orchestra creating a Big Band Sound. Hailing from a lineage of renowned cantors, Hershtik’s performances are an embodiment of his rich heritage, combined with a modern touch. His ability to weave ancient melodies with contemporary influences showcases not just his vocal prowess but his dedication to evolving the art form.

“In my years at B’nai Torah, our community has never come together the way it has in recent months,” added Rabbi David Steinhardt. “We are so deeply tied to our people, out homeland, our cultural and religious expression. This series will give us the opportunity to gather to listen to talented musical artists as we reflect on the past and look towards a brighter future.”

Learn more at https://www.btcboca.org/cs/.

Senior Cantor Magda Fishman is a graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary’s H.L. Miller Cantorial School in New York. Prior to joining B’nai Torah, she served as the Cantor at Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut. Cantor Fishman brings vibrant experience to Jewish music through a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Over the years, she has built a large and loving following among a wide spectrum of audiences. Her repertoire includes liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater, as well as her own compositions. Prior to her investiture in May 2011, Cantor Fishman served in the Israeli Army Orchestra as a vocal soloist and trumpet player. She came to the United States as part of the Tel-Aviv Broadway Musical Theater Project and was the recipient of the prestigious America-Israel Cultural Foundation scholarship. Cantor Fishman has performed extensively throughout the United States, Israel, Europe, and Canada. She had a lead role in the Prague State Opera, and she performed during the annual America-Israel Cultural Foundation Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center and at a National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene event honoring Elie Wiesel. She was featured in Folksbiene’s popular Soul to Soul concert at the Central Park Summer Stage and at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles with Maestro Placido Domingo and Melissa Manchester. She also performs with the cantorial group Divas on the Bima.

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.

Cantor Magda Fishman and Dudu Fisher Dudu Fisher Concert Audience

Photo: Jessica Vernof