ART & JAZZ on the Avenue Highlights the Set Neighborhood during Black History Month

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the Downtown Merchant and Business Association, has announced their next signature street event Art & Jazz will take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in in the SET neighborhood on West Atlantic Avenue (NW 3rd Ave to NW 6th Ave). Art & Jazz on the Avenue is a free event and open to the community.

The February 28th event will honor Black History Month (February) by highlighting both the history of Delray Beach and today’s local businesses. Featuring two stages of live entertainment, including jazz, blues and soul music, attendees can also enjoy live mural art activations, a kids’ zone, and open house events with local business in the SET neighborhood.

Featured performers to include:

Jazz Vocalist Yvette Norwood-Tiger (watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZI7MhfshCY)

The Shaelyn Band, a six-piece soul/rock Blues Band (watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6FYoyQCFSM)

J.M. and the Sweets, a “soulful” West Palm Beach soul, funk, folk, blues, jazz, RnB band (Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkOiMtqVFlQ)

Mylon Shambles & The Pop-Ups (Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwZPG5_-76s)

Future 2024 dates and locations for the Delray Beach DDA’s Art & Jazz are:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on East Atlantic (from Swinton Ave to Federal Hwy)

October 23, 2024 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in the Beachside neighborhood on East Atlantic Avenue, east of the intracoastal, from Venetian Drive to Andrews Avenue

The famed Art & Jazz on the Avenue is an event which highlights local businesses, artists, and live entertainment. The Delray Beach DDA started Art & Jazz in the late 1980s to encourage visitors, residents, and locals to come downtown. Each event occurs in a different downtown neighborhood to highlight the unique areas of Downtown Delray Beach. Art & Jazz on the Avenue Sponsors: Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, Banyan Group, Amy & Noreen Team/Lang Realty, Saint James Organic Green Tea, LivingFLA.com, Beach Keepers, Inc., Pineapple Carts, and DDA Partners: 4th & 5th Delray, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Grimes Events & Party Tents, International Materials, Avalon Steak & Seafood, and TRX.

For more information, please visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com/artandjazz; social media: @downtowndelray, or phone 561-243-1077.

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority DDA’s mission is to stimulate, enhance and sustain the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach and the quality of life enjoyed by residents, businesses, and visitors. Official Partners of the DDA include 4th & 5th Delray, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Grimes Events & Party Tents, International Materials, and Avalon Steak & Seafood. For more information, please visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com or phone 561-243-1077.