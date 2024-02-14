A Remarkable Story Comes to the Boca International Jewish Film Festival

Feb 16

Boca Raton, FL – Boca International Jewish Film Festival Presents Filmmaker Stewart Schulman’s documentary, Left Alone Rhapsody – The Musical Memoir of Pianist John Bayless on Feb 16 at 2PM at Movies of Delray . Followed by a Q&A with John Bayless and Director, Stewart Schulman. The venue is: Movies of Delray, 7421 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446

In the mid 1970’s John Bayless moved from tiny Borger, Texas to Manhattan to study at The Julliard School of Music and NYU’s Musical Theater Master’s program. At 25, mentored by Leonard Bernstein, he debuted at Carnegie Hall and began an illustrious 30-year career as a concert pianist and composer, becoming the biggest-selling crossover recording artist from Classical to Pop. Then, in 2008 at the height of his career the unimaginable happened: he suffered a paralyzing stroke that took out his right side and ended that sterling career.

Left Alone Rhapsody portrays John’s rise to international fame, his tragic stroke, his struggle in physical therapy to regain use of his right side, his conversion post-stroke to Judaism, and his current work as a popular concert artist (and storyteller) once again, playing only with his left hand.

The film will be followed by a Q&A with John Bayless and Stewart Schulman.

Stewart Schulman is an award-winning producer, director, writer, and independent filmmaker. He has written the feature screenplays: BOTH, SISTER BERT, LA MACHA, and BEYOND MEASURE. His feature-length documentary film “LEFT ALONE RHAPSODY – The Musical Memoir of Pianist John Bayless” is currently garnering awards on the film festival circuit.

