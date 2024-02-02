30 Holocaust Survivors Attended U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2024 South Florida Dinner

Holocaust survivors join together for a group picture following the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2024 South Florida Dinner

Event Raised over $775,000

Boca Raton, FL – The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum hosted its 2024 “What You Do Matters” South Florida Dinner on January 23, 2024 at the Boca West Country Club with 30 Holocaust survivors in attendance. The annual Dinner was held as we witnessed an alarming rise in antisemitism erupting on campuses, online, and streets worldwide, making defending the truth of the Holocaust and educating others on its ongoing relevance for today even more important.

“The Museum’s work collecting and preserving the evidence and advancing Holocaust scholarship plays a critical role in confronting the antisemitism of today,” said Robert Tanen, director of the Museum’s southeast region. “We do not know what lies ahead, but we do know Holocaust education, promoting the truth of history, and reaching more people from diverse backgrounds has never been more important.”

Staunch supporters of the Museum Lainie and Kenny Lipschutz and Susan and Bart Lewis served as co-chairs of this year’s Dinner.

At the Dinner, experts discussed the Museum’s work studying millions of newly accessible documents related to the Holocaust-era Pope Pius XII. Through the Museum’s Vatican Archives Initiative, future generations can better understand the role of long-standing antisemitism in how and why the Holocaust happened.

The Dinner featured three guest speakers:

– Dr. David Kertzer, Pulitzer Prize-winner and author of The Pope at War: The Secret History of

Pius XII, Mussolini, and Hitler.

– Beatrice Muchman, who survived the Holocaust in hiding with help from Catholics in Ottignies, Belgium, shared her experience, the importance of individual responsibility, and the consequences of antisemitism.

– Dr. Suzanne Brown-Fleming, Director of International Academic Programs at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and leader of the Museum’s Vatican Archives Initiative, which delves deep into the archives of the Holy See from the Holocaust era and helps to bring the stories of this period to the public forelight.

A nonpartisan federal educational institution, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is America’s national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, dedicated to ensuring the permanence of Holocaust memory, understanding, and relevance. Through the power of Holocaust history, the Museum challenges leaders and individuals worldwide to think critically about their role in society and to confront antisemitism and other forms of hate, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. For more information, visit ushmm.org.