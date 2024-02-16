16th Annual Cantor Stephen Dubov Z”L Memorial Concert:”FEELIN’ GROOVY 2″!

Boca Raton, FL (January 19, 2024) As part of the 16th Annual Cantor Stephen Dubov Z”L Memorial Concert series, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, in conjunction with Congregation B’nai Israel will present Feelin’ Groovy 2 on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm at the Temple Beth El Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton.

Billed as an evening featuring the grooviest hits of the ’60s, 70s, 80s, and today, made famous by well-known Jewish composers and performers, the audience is invited to sing along to many favorite hit songs. This concert is a sequel to their famous 2019 concert, Feelin’ Groovy. It will highlight the music of Billy Joel, Neil Sedaka, Mama Cass Elliot, Bette Midler, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan and more. Starring Cantor Lori Brock along with guest Cantor David Propis, and featuring Cantorial Soloists Michelle Auslander Cohen, Jake Harris, Aleksandra Dubov and Cantor David Muchnick.

The Cantor Stephen Dubov z”l Memorial Concert series has been a highly anticipated annual tradition since his passing in 2006, and rotates year to year between Temple Beth El and Congregation B’nai Israel in Boca Raton.

Temple Beth El’s Cantor Lori Brock shares, “Feeling Groovy” was a great success in 2019 and this is a sequel to that concert celebrating Jewish pop and rock composers and performers. I’m so excited to collaborate with the esteemed Cantor David Propis from Michigan, to create a whole new Feelin’ Groovy 2 concert. “Cantor Propis and I will be joined by Cantor Dubov’s daughter, Aleksandra Dubov, who will coming from New York City where she is a cantorial student at the Hebrew Union College, along with Congregation B’Nai Israel’s Cantor David Muchnick and our cantorial team, Michelle Auslander Cohen and Jake Harris. It will surely be a blockbuster concert filled with high-energy music and beautiful melodies that are timeless and speak to the world today. And of course, there has to be a little Cantor Stephen Dubov shtick – it’s wonderful to come together to memorialize his memory with great music and fun!”

This lively musical performance in commemoration of the 16th anniversary of the Cantor Stephen Dubov z”l Memorial Concert is open to the entire community.

Reserved Benefactor Seating $100/Preferred Admission $36/

General Admission/$18/Student Admission $10.

Tickets are available to be ordered attbeboca.org/groovy For more information call 561-391-8900 or visit tbeboca.org.