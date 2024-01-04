Wellness Tips for a New You in the New Year

(StatePoint) If your list of New Year’s resolutions is a mile long, you may be feeling overwhelmed and unsure where to start. Let these three essential wellness tips set you up for a successful year and give you the power, energy and determination you need to reach all your other goals.

Make Time For Breakfast

Many people make the mistake of skipping breakfast, particularly if they are trying to lose weight. But breakfast is an essential part of your overall health and wellbeing, giving you the fuel and energy you need to power the day until lunch. This is important to help kickstart your metabolism and regulate your hunger.

Think you don’t have time to prepare a healthy breakfast? You’re not alone. However, many are open to implementing this habit with quicker breakfast options that cut prep time in half. In fact, 51% of consumers agree that frozen breakfast foods are the most convenient option and 37% said they would eat frozen breakfast foods more often if they were healthier, according to market research from Mintel. Thanks to quick and tasty options like Eggland’s Best Frozen Breakfast Bowls, made with hearty ingredients and ready to eat in minutes, there are efficient ways to enjoy a nutritious breakfast. Not only do the bowls taste great, but they are made with nutritionally superior Eggland’s Best eggs, which contain six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s and 10 times more vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, so you can feel confident that you’re getting optimal nutrition before taking on the busy day ahead. The bowls are available in three great tasting flavors, Sausage & Cheese, Salsa, Bacon & Cheese, and Loaded Potato Scramble, meaning you certainly won’t get bored putting your new breakfast plan into action.

Practice Self-Care

Between work, family life and other commitments, it can seem challenging to carve out time for yourself. But a little self-care goes a long way toward helping you recharge and better manage all your responsibilities and stressors. Whether it’s going for a run, taking a yoga class, doing arts and crafts or reading a book, be sure to spend some time each week doing something that you love that makes you feel your best.

Prioritize Sleep

Prioritizing sleep will improve every aspect of your physical and mental wellness and help you achieve all your other goals. Unfortunately, streaming devices, social media and other distractions make it all too easy to stay up later than you intend. Setting an alarm in the evening can serve as a gentle reminder that it’s time to put down devices and start your bedtime routine, helping you create a more consistent sleep schedule. This will also eliminate exposure to blue light late in the evening, an environmental factor that has been proven to make it harder to fall asleep.

Achieving your goals starts with feeling your best. Make that happen in the New Year by prioritizing the most essential building blocks of health and wellness, from sunrise to sundown.