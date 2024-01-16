Supermodel Lais Ribeiro to Host Opening Night Premiere at Art Palm Beach

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro

The Star-Studded, Red-Carpet Event will Benefit the American Heart Association

Palm Beach, FL – Prepare for the social event of the season! Art Palm Beach is excited to announce its not-to-be missed opening night VIP party will be hosted by none other than Supermodel and Impact Producer Lais Ribeiro. This star-studded affair, set for January 24th, will bring out the Who’s who of Palm Beach County and benefits the American Heart Association’s vital Life is Why ™ campaign. “We’re thrilled to partner with Lais Ribeiro and the American Heart Association for this year’s opening night premiere,” said Art Palm Beach Producer and Director Kassandra Voyagis. “Our event is a celebration of art, philanthropy, and the Palm Beach style, all while supporting a vital cause”.

The night will begin with a Hollywood-style red carpet, and step and repeat for guests to show support for the American Heart Association. Ribeiro, a longtime supporter of arts & culture, will also take the stage for a special presentation. With every ticket sold to Art Palm Beach, 15% of the proceeds will go directly to the Life is Why ™ Campaign, which funds research, trains millions of high school students in CPR, and builds partnerships with local businesses and organizations to improve healthcare for underserved communities.

VIP guests will also be among the first to see this year’s curated landscape of more than 80 prestigious galleries showcasing exceptional contemporary and modern art from around the globe including iconic works by Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, the legendary Marc Chagall and more. DIVERSEartPB will be showcasing thought-provoking AI installations, exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on memory and human identity. Attendees at the show will also have the opportunity to rub elbows with royalty as HRH Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark will be at Art Palm Beach to showcase his “Dialogos” exhibit.

Join Palm Beach society, renowned art collectors, artists, celebrities, and influencers for an unforgettable evening to support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving work. Art Palm Beach will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center from January 24th to 28th. The Opening Premiere Party starts at 5pm on Wednesday, January 24th. Tickets are $150 and allow admission every day to the show. Tickets for all other show days are $35. Click here to purchase tickets. For more information on Art Palm Beach, go here: artpalmbeach.com

