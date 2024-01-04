Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Show You Really Care

(StatePoint) Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to let that special someone know how you feel about them. Whether it be a spouse, a new boyfriend or girlfriend, or a best friend, let these thoughtful gift ideas show them how much you really care:

A perfect brew: As most tea and coffee drinkers know, the ideal temperature beverage can be a fleeting thing, especially with all of life’s distractions and demands. That’s not the case with Nextmug, a gift that will spoil your Valentine with the perfect brew every time. This temperature-controlled, self-heating mug maintains a beverage at the user’s ideal temperature (warm at 130 degrees, hot at 140 degrees, and piping at 150 degrees) for hours using smart technology that requires no app or data-sharing. Stylish, ergonomic and simple to use, it eliminates the need to reheat a drink after getting sidetracked by workplace duties or household chores. To upgrade your gift, consider an additional docking coaster so they can enjoy a hot drink in multiple locations. To learn more, visit nextmug.com. A better bath: With a bath basket, you’re not only transforming a standard household bathroom into a spa-like retreat, you’re giving the gift of self-care. Fill the basket with soothing bath oils, fragrant bath bombs, calming soaking salts and aromatic candles. A plush robe and slippers will complete the gift and make your recipient feel pampered and cared for. Tickets for two: Two tickets to a special event shows that you’re not only paying attention to your loved one’s favorite things, but that you also support their interests. Be it the opera, a basketball game or the concert of a beloved artist, give the gift of a one-of-a-kind date night, and amazing memories. Two-gifts-in-one: Did you know that cozy comfort and awesome audio can go hand-in-hand? A winter beanie with Bluetooth is a sleek and seamless accessory for cold weather commutes, dog walks and other outdoor activities, keeping your loved one’s head and ears warm while entertaining them with the music or podcast of their choice. More time in the evening: Delivering wholesome, nutritious ingredients and recipes to doorsteps, a meal subscription service takes some of the heavy-lifting out of menu prep and grocery shopping, giving your Valentine more time to spend on personal pursuits. From services that emphasize the use of organic ingredients and sustainable packaging to those that are tailored to particular dietary restrictions, you’ll be sure to find a service that meets your gift recipient’s needs and wishes.

As you make your Valentine’s Day plans, remember that the best gifts will not only dazzle and impress your special someone, but also make them feel cared for and appreciated.