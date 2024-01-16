United Way of Palm Beach County Launches 21st Year of Taxes Filed Free Program

Free, Fast, and Safe Income Tax Filing

West Palm Beach, FL – United Way of Palm Beach County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program officially begins its 21st year of service on January 18, 2024, offering free income tax preparation throughout Palm Beach County to those with a 2023 household income of $75,000 or less.

This program provides taxpayers with fast refunds by filing electronically through a secure IRS-certified program, so they can receive their hard-earned money quickly and save hundreds of dollars on filing fees. Last year, the VITA Program helped Palm Beach County taxpayers save over $1.6 million in fees had they used a tax-preparation service.

In 2023, VITA volunteers processed over 8,000 income tax returns for lower-income households resulting in upwards of $2.8 million in earned income tax credits and $9.6 million in tax refunds. Since 2003, this program has returned approximately $277 million to the Palm Beach County economy through preparing returns for individuals and families in the community.

United Way’s VITA program is offering two convenient filing options this year:

Filed for You

In-person tax preparation provided at several county-wide sites. No appointments required!

Filed Yourself

MyFreeTaxes.com – It’s simple, secure, and support is available via the FAQ page.

No household income limit.

When visiting a VITA site, taxpayers need to bring the following documents: 2022 tax return, social security cards and birthdates for all family members, all W2 statements for 2023, forms 1095-A, 1099, and 1098, a photo ID, and a voided check. Joint returns require both spouses to attend. Those who earned less than $75,000 may also be eligible for up to $7,430 in Earned Income Tax Credits.

The VITA Program is possible through United Way of Palm Beach County’s partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, Bank of America, Third Federal, and Wells Fargo.

To learn more about the VITA program or to find the nearest VITA location, visit www.TaxesFiledFree.org or call 2-1-1.

For over 94 years, United Way of Palm Beach County has been the local leader dedicated to identifying and addressing critical community issues to improve the lives of our residents. We champion community change by strategically uniting key stakeholders and community leaders and investing in successful, sustainable nonprofits. United Way funds more than 110 local programs and initiatives that provide lasting solutions and measurable results – from increasing graduation rates and supporting literacy to ensuring financial independence, promoting healthy lifestyles, and ending hunger. When you support United Way of Palm Beach County, you are strengthening your community. To learn more call 561.375.6600 or visit www.UnitedWayPBC.org.