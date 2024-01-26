There Are So Many Ways to Express “I Love You” During Valentine’s Week at Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton

The Restaurant is Now Open Seven Days A Week, Including $28 Express Mediterranean Lunch Offerings, an Indulgent Weekend Italian Brunch, A Craft Weekday Happy Hour and a Special Valentine’s Menu



Boca Raton, FL – From the moment guests enter Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton — MICHELIN Star and James Beard Award-winning Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s newest dining concept — they are immediately romanced by a sophisticated, yet warm and welcoming culinary experience with a robust feast for the senses. Guests are greeted by the neon “Eat Pasta, Make Love” welcome at reception, as they begin their culinary adventure mesmerized by pasta artisans at work; the whimsical, comfortable at-home-style indoor and alfresco environs, and open exhibition kitchen at this Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants collection’s newest eatery.

Now open seven days a week, Fiolina Pasta House redefines neighborhood Italian dining as it serves up a hearty, diversified menu of modern Italian cuisine, influenced by well-known places such as Bologna, Rome, Le Marche, Abruzzo, Sicily and the Amalfi Coast. Featuring traditional family recipes, as well as incorporating inventive culinary approaches ideal for today’s discerning palates, the diverse menu includes: the freshest house-made pastas; shareable seafood and meat entrees; authentic family-favorite Italian desserts; timeless Italian cocktails, and approachable wines. In addition, there are fresh baked breads, soups, light and seasonal salads, appetizers, antipasti, and fine artisanal charcuterie. In addition, Fiolina offers an expansive list of fine spirits, wines and artisan cocktails. Its all-day menu now runsMondays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. andTuesdays toSundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here’s What is NEW on the Menu and When:

EXPRESS MEDITERRANEAN LUNCH that includes a $28 three-course menu that changes weekly; Fiolina’s full menu is also available. Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



An example of a weekly Express menu that includes a choice of soft drinks, coffee or tea:

Antipasti: Heirloom Tomato Salad

Gorgonzola Dulce, Rosemary Crisps, Shaved Fennel, Arugula, Herbs, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Can add 4oz Grilled Hanger Steak for additional charge

Raspberry Coulis, Pistachio Shortbread

Vanilla, Strawberry or a Swirl of Both or Raspberry Coulis, Pistachio Shortbread WEEKEND ITALIAN BRUNCH , featuring signature craft brunch cocktails and mocktails, antipasti, sides, entrees and dessert : Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roman Mary, a Mediterranean-style Bloody Mary with Italian Herbs & Spices and Choice of: Chopin Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Espolon Tequila Blanco or Ilegal Mezcal Joven

Peach, Prosecco Fabio’s Rossini: Fresh Strawberries, Prosecco

Ruby Red, Taralli Crackers

Smoked Salmon Pinsa: Burricotta Cheese, Capers, Smoked Salmon Roe

Burricotta Cheese, Capers, Smoked Salmon Roe Tiramisu Toast with Mascarpone, Espresso Crema, Cocoa

with Mascarpone, Espresso Crema, Cocoa Neapolitan-Style Eggs in Purgatory: Poached Organic Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Peperonata, Basil

Poached Organic Egg, Heirloom Tomato, Peperonata, Basil Caprese Frittata: Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil

Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil Skillet Sausage & Rosemary: Organic Egg, Polenta, Parmigiano

Organic Egg, Polenta, Parmigiano Italian Steak & Eggs: Grilled Hangar Steak, Roasted Potatoes, Organic Egg Sunny Side Up

Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon, Organic Soft Egg

with Smoked Salmon, Organic Soft Egg Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Roasted Breakfast Potatoes

North Country Steak Cut Bacon with Maple Syrup, Sea Salt

with Maple Syrup, Sea Salt Tuscan Espresso Streusel Cake to share

to share DO “HAPPY HOUR” LIKE AN ITALIAN, with daily special offerings in addition to the following. Mondays to Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fantinel, Friuli Colli Orientali Super Tuscan: Donna Laura ‘Ali’, Toscana

: Espolon Silver Tequila, Limoncello, Basil, Agave All Beers

Snacks:

: Rosemary-infused Vodka, Smoked Speck, Parmigiano SPECIAL VALENTINE’S DAY MENU: La Festa Degla Innamorati selections available along with full menu offered Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Antipasti :

Hamachi Crudo, Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil & Lemon, Amalfi Style

“Big Night” Timballo alla Siciliana

Sicilian Style Baked Provolone Ravioli, Eggplant, Parmigiano Secondi:

Rosemary Zabaglione

I Baci di San Valentino: White Chocolate Valentines Kisses

While guests experience Fiolina with “their love,” Chef Fabio suggests they try a few of these phrases; proposals are encouraged.

Ti amo: “I love you.”

Baciami: “Kiss me!”

Amore mio: “My love.”

Cuore mio: “My heart.”

Ti amo più della mia vita: “I love you more than life itself.”

Sei tutto per me: “You’re everything to me.”

Sei il grande amore della mia vita: “You’re the love of my life.”

Sei sempre nel mio cuore: “You are forever in my heart.”

Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton is located at 5377 Town Center Road, #300, Boca Raton, FL 33486 (across the street from Town Center at Boca Raton where Town Center Road meets Butts Road). Reservations (including large parties and intimate private room dining) can be made at https://www.fiolinapasta.com or by calling 561-473-9400. For more information, visit fabiotrabocchi.com or email FiolinaBoca@fabiotrabocchi.com.