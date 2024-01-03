Rotary’s OPAL Awards to Jump Start Gala Season

By Marci Shatzman

If you know an honoree or just want to celebrate people who help make Boca great, it’s not too late. Tickets are still available for The Rotary Club of Boca Raton’s 26th OPAL Awards on Saturday Jan. 13 at Boca West Country Club.

The OPALs open Boca Raton’s 2024 gala season as the club’s signature scholarship fundraiser with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., seated dinner at 7:30 p.m. and evening to 11 p.m. Dress is formal and black tie is optional. Tickets are $300 each at https://opal2024.asimobile.net/#/tickets/event

This year’s honorees are:

· Suzy Broad, Sweet Dream Makers founder and executive director of the nonprofit providing beds, bedding and essential furniture to families in need since 2012;

· Susan and Peter Brockway, Place of Hope Leadership Campaign Partners/Angel Moms, Boca Helping Hands, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Impact 100 Palm Beach County, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin County, Stetson University and Wake Forest University;

· Suzi Goldsmith, Tri-County Animal Rescue co-founder and executive director, 100% no kill animal shelter in Boca Raton that specializes in rescues and adoptions; https://www.tricountyanimalrescue.com/ · Patricia McCarthy, Rotarian Lifetime Legacy Award

OPAL stands for Outstanding People and Leaders.

“The community comes together to recognize and honor exemplary local leaders who make a difference in Boca Raton and beyond; and the proceeds of the gala provide scholarship funds to help deserving young people realize their dreams,” said Jan Savarick, philanthropy and marketing advisor, co-chairing for the fifth year with professional auctioneer Neil Saffer and law firm managing partner Spencer Siegel.

Christine E. Lynn, Lynn University and FAU College of Nursing benefactor, and Boca Raton Regional Hospital Baptist Health South Florida board of directors’ chair, is the OPALs’ honorary chair.