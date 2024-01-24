Rotary Car Show Success for Boca Helping Hands

Rotary’s car show attracted a crowd on their campus in Boca Raton – Boca Helping Hands

Boca Raton Rotarians honored one of their own at a car show to benefit Boca Helping Hands. The Sunday afternoon fundraiser was an unexpected hit.

Would they do it again? You bet.

“The event reminded me of how creativity finds a way to support our work,” Helping Hands’ executive director Gregory Hazle said a few days after the show with 58 cars on display at their compact campus. “This was such an unexpected success.”

“Better than we could ever imagine,” senior operations director Bill Harper said, surveying the large turnout at the show.

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton arranged the car show to honor their longest and oldest member, and twice-a-week Boca Helping Hands volunteer. Club president David Dweck presented Art Polacheck, 95, with a Rotary appreciation at the event.

“Art has been a faithful volunteer for us for 10 years, Hazle said, adding, “his assignment now is packing desserts.”

The financial goal for the day was $10,000 to benefit Boca Helping Hands, the nonprofit that serves nearly 35,000 people in need in Palm Beach County with food, job training, health care and financial assistance.

Toward the end of the show, Dweck announced over the mic they were $3,000 short. That didn’t last long. Philanthropists and donors stepped forward to close the gap.

“Everything was underwritten so it all goes back to Boca Helping Hands,” he said.

By Marci Shatzman