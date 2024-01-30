Reservations Open February 1st for Highly Anticipated Dining Event on Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach: ‘Savor the Avenue’

Annual Event will Take Place on Monday, March 25, 2024 at A Five-Block Long Dining Table on the Ave

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced today that reservations will open this Wednesday, February 1, 2024 for its highly anticipated dining event, Savor the Avenue. Savor The Avenue, which is held annually in Downtown Delray Beach, invites locals and visitors alike to dine on some of the best food that Downtown Delray Beach has to offer, under the stars, in the middle of iconic Atlantic Avenue. This year’s event, which will stretch from Swinton Avenue to East Fifth Avenue, takes place on Monday, March 25, 2024, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Savor the Avenue diners will enjoy a four-course meal from their choice of one of sixteen local Downtown Delray Beach restaurants. For 2024, participating restaurants include Avalon Steak and Seafood with sister restaurant Campi Italian, Cabana El Rey, Caffe Luna Rosa, City Oyster, Costa By Ok&M, Elisabetta’s, Le Colonial, Lemongrass, Lionfish, Rocco’s Tacos, Rose’s Daughter with sister restaurant Brulé, Salt 7, Vic and Angelo’s, and The Wine Room.

“Savor the Avenue is one of our most highly anticipated events each year and is one of the highlights of the season for people who love living in and visiting Downtown Delray Beach,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “The opportunity to dine and enjoy some of the most delicious food in South Florida while sitting in the middle of Delray’s most iconic street just can’t be missed!”

The event is reservation-only and sells out quickly. Reservations open on February 1, 2024, and must be booked directly with the participating restaurants. Prices vary and are set by the restaurant; please check with the restaurant when booking. To learn more about Savor the Avenue and view the restaurant menus, please visit to https://downtowndelraybeach.com/savortheave.

In addition to the food and beverage showcase, participating restaurants also compete for the “Best in Show” table. From elegant to eclectic, each restaurant stages a unique theme through its table settings that showcases its special style or cuisine. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and walk Atlantic Avenue to view the beautifully decorated tables. Last year, SALT7 took home the grand prize, while Rocco’s Tacos and Rack’s Farmhouse took second and third place, respectively.

Savor the Avenue is produced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, Boca Magazine and Delray Magazine. A portion of proceeds from the event goes to ‘Eat Better, Live Better’ a Delray Beach-based nonprofit that provides healthy and balanced food to local families.

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray