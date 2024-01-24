Oscar Nominations 2024 List: Nominees by Category

Source: abc.com

By Oscar.com

The Oscar nominations 2024 are in as Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards this morning. If you’d like to watch the full announcement, from earlier this morning, you can watch the full Oscars 2024 nominations announcement livestream here on Oscar.com. The Oscars 2024 will air LIVE SUNDAY MARCH 10 7e/4p on ABC, next day on Hulu, and will be televised live in more than 200 territories worldwide. Read on for the complete Oscar nominations 2024 list and don’t forget to print your own Oscars 2024 ballot to make your predictions.

OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2024 BY CATEGORY – 96th AWARDS

Best Picture

AMERICAN FICTION

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers



ANATOMY OF A FALL

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers



BARBIE

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers



THE HOLDOVERS

Mark Johnson, Producer



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers



MAESTRO

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers



OPPENHEIMER

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers



PAST LIVES

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers



POOR THINGS

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers



THE ZONE OF INTEREST

James Wilson, Producer

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper in MAESTRO



Colman Domingo in RUSTIN



Paul Giamatti in THE HOLDOVERS



Cillian Murphy in OPPENHEIMER



Jeffrey Wright in AMERICAN FICTION

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown in AMERICAN FICTION



Robert De Niro in KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON



Robert Downey Jr. in OPPENHEIMER



Ryan Gosling in BARBIE



Mark Ruffalo in POOR THINGS

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening in NYAD



Lily Gladstone in KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON



Sandra Hüller in ANATOMY OF A FALL



Carey Mulligan in MAESTRO



Emma Stone in POOR THINGS

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt in OPPENHEIMER



Danielle Brooks in THE COLOR PURPLE



America Ferrera in BARBIE



Jodie Foster in NYAD



Da’Vine Joy Randolph in THE HOLDOVERS

Animated Feature Film

THE BOY AND THE HERON

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki



ELEMENTAL

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream



NIMONA

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary



ROBOT DREAMS

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz



SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Cinematography

EL CONDE

Edward Lachman



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Rodrigo Prieto



MAESTRO

Matthew Libatique



OPPENHEIMER

Hoyte van Hoytema



POOR THINGS

Robbie Ryan

Costume Design

BARBIE

Jacqueline Durran



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Jacqueline West



NAPOLEON

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman



OPPENHEIMER

Ellen Mirojnick



POOR THINGS

Holly Waddington

Directing

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Justine Triet



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Martin Scorsese



OPPENHEIMER

Christopher Nolan



POOR THINGS

Yorgos Lanthimos



THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Jonathan Glazer

Documentary Feature Film

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek



THE ETERNAL MEMORY

Nominees to be determined



FOUR DAUGHTERS

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha



TO KILL A TIGER

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim



20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary Short Film

THE ABCS OF BOOK BANNING

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic



THE BARBER OF LITTLE ROCK

John Hoffman and Christine Turner



ISLAND IN BETWEEN

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien



THE LAST REPAIR SHOP

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers



NǎI NAI & WàI Pó

Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Film Editing

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Laurent Sénéchal



THE HOLDOVERS

Kevin Tent



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Thelma Schoonmaker



OPPENHEIMER

Jennifer Lame



POOR THINGS

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

International Feature Film

IO CAPITANO

Italy



PERFECT DAYS

Japan



SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Spain



THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE

Germany



THE ZONE OF INTEREST

United Kingdom

Makeup and Hairstyling

GOLDA

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue



MAESTRO

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell



OPPENHEIMER

Luisa Abel



POOR THINGS

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston



SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Music (Original Score)

AMERICAN FICTION

Laura Karpman



INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

John Williams



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Robbie Robertson



OPPENHEIMER

Ludwig Göransson



POOR THINGS

Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from FLAMIN’ HOT

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren



“I’m Just Ken” from BARBIE

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt



“It Never Went Away” from AMERICAN SYMPHONY

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson



“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Music and Lyric by Scott George



“What Was I Made For?” from BARBIE

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Production Design

BARBIE

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis



NAPOLEON

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff



OPPENHEIMER

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman



POOR THINGS

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Short Film (Animated)

LETTER TO A PIG

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter



NINETY-FIVE SENSES

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess



OUR UNIFORM

Yegane Moghaddam



PACHYDERME

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius



WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Short Film (Live Action)

THE AFTER

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham



INVINCIBLE

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron



KNIGHT OF FORTUNE

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk



RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane



THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Sound

THE CREATOR

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic



MAESTRO

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic



MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor



OPPENHEIMER

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell



THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Visual Effects

THE CREATOR

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould



GODZILLA MINUS ONE

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek



MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould



NAPOLEON

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

AMERICAN FICTION

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson



BARBIE

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach



OPPENHEIMER

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan



POOR THINGS

Screenplay by Tony McNamara



THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Written by Jonathan Glazer

Writing (Original Screenplay)

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari



THE HOLDOVERS

Written by David Hemingson



MAESTRO

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer



MAY DECEMBER

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik



PAST LIVES

Written by Celine Song

Read more at: https://abc.com/shows/oscars/news/nominations/oscar-nominations-2024-list