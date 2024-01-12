How to Overcome Job Hunt Burnout in Today’s Tough Market

(StatePoint) As the job search continues for unemployed Americans, a new national survey reveals a massive case of job hunt burnout.

The Insight Global survey, conducted among recently unemployed American adults actively seeking employment, found that a competitive job market, a lack of applicable jobs, low self-confidence and an inability to interview well are all contributing factors in job candidates’ lack of success in securing employment.

Fifty-five percent of respondents have been searching for a new job for so long that they are completely burnt out, and many are willing to take drastic measures to save and make money in the meantime: More than 2 in 5 would live at home with their parents; the same amount would rather create an Etsy business or thrift flip than send out another blast of resumes, and of Gen Z respondents, 44% admit they would rather get a sugar daddy or sugar mommy than apply to more jobs.

“It’s no wonder that so many unemployed Americans are feeling unmotivated – between several years of a volatile job market, headcount reductions, budget cuts, hiring freezes and a total overhaul of the way companies are running their businesses, it can feel downright impossible to get back on track,” says Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global, a leading national staffing company.

To beat job hunting burnout and get back in the game, Bean recommends the following tips:

Rethink Remote: Of millennials surveyed, 21% feel they’re still unemployed because they will only apply to remote job opportunities. To greatly expand your options, be open to hybrid and on-site work opportunities.

Stand Out: Over a quarter of those seeking full-time work feel that there are no jobs available for their skill set or there is too much competition for available jobs. To stand out in the crowd, get creative. Whether it’s creating an interactive resume, dropping by the office for a quick hello, or just not stopping until you hear back, doing whatever it takes to get your foot in the door improves your chances of success.

Find Small Wins: Job hunting can be exhausting and disheartening. Find things you can accomplish that help you feel productive and remind you what it feels like to win again. It could be getting in shape, completing a 5K, journaling for a month, or making five new daily connections on LinkedIn.

Don’t Write Anything Off: Interestingly, 26% of men surveyed said they are still unemployed because the jobs they hear back from are beneath them. Leave preconceived notions like this at the door. Many companies offer opportunities for promotions and upskilling, so look past the specific outlined role and imagine future possibilities with that organization.

Reach for Resources: When trying to get back in the workforce, don’t go at it alone. Companies like Insight Global can help you shape up your resume, brush up on interview skills, boost your confidence and connect you with companies and opportunities that fit the bill. Leverage events like the Be The Light tour, Insight Global’s free-to-attend mobile career center in select cities around the country. Accepting help from professionals will put you in a better position for landing a job. To learn more, and for additional tips and resources, visit insightglobal.com.

“While searching for employment that fulfills your professional goals can feel overwhelming, changing the narrative and thinking about the market in new ways can connect you with additional opportunities and position you to succeed,” says Bean.